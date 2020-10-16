No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 16, 2020

Gruene Hall welcomes Texas country music star Randy Rogers for an acoustic show October 30

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GRUENEHALL
  • Instagram / gruenehall
Live music and large events may still be few and far between due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gruene Hall in New Braunfels has announced an impressive lineup of shows to finish 2020 strong.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Gruene Hall announced that Texas country star Randy Rogers is going to perform an acoustic and "intimate" show at the indoor/outdoor venue on October 30. The indoor tables are entirely sold out, according to the venue’s website, but outdoor tables for up to six guests are still up for grabs.



The remaining outdoor tables are priced at $285.

"We know everyone is excited about live music, and we are too," the venue’s website says. "We can't wait to share a cold beer and live music with you once again at Texas' Oldest Dance Hall!"

Rogers will be joined by band members Brady Black and Geoffrey Hill — who play fiddle and guitar, respectively — for the acoustic show.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the October 30 show, and a to-be-determined opening act will begin at 8 p.m. Rogers, Black and Hill will begin at 9 p.m.

Gruene Hall is located at 1281 Gruene Road in New Braunfels, and is a cash-only venue.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More SA Sound »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Holtz DJs final Friday night at closing San Antonio vegan bar and restaurant La Botanica Read More

  2. San Antonio-born Christopher Cross says he was paralyzed by COVID-19, re-learning to walk Read More

  3. San Antonio piano madman Harvey McLaughlin’s new LP is packed with soul, memorable characters Read More

  4. EDM Drive-In Vol. 2 returns to San Antonio for four-day halloween weekend event Read More

  5. Legendary rock guitarist and San Antonio favorite Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation