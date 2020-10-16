Gruene Hall welcomes Texas country music star Randy Rogers for an acoustic show October 30

click image
Live music and large events may still be few and far between due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gruene Hall in New Braunfels has announced an impressive lineup of shows to finish 2020 strong.
In a Wednesday Facebook post
, Gruene Hall announced that Texas country star Randy Rogers is going to perform an acoustic and "intimate" show at the indoor/outdoor venue on October 30. The indoor tables are entirely sold out, according to the venue’s website, but outdoor tables for up to six guests are still up for grabs.
The remaining outdoor tables are priced at $285.
"We know everyone is excited about live music, and we are too," the venue’s website says. "We can't wait to share a cold beer and live music with you once again at Texas' Oldest Dance Hall!"
Rogers will be joined by band members Brady Black and Geoffrey Hill — who play fiddle and guitar, respectively — for the acoustic show.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the October 30 show, and a to-be-determined opening act will begin at 8 p.m. Rogers, Black and Hill will begin at 9 p.m.
Gruene Hall is located at 1281 Gruene Road in New Braunfels, and is a cash-only venue.
