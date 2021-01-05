No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Songwriter Dennis O'Hagan's Great Brewery Tour will visit 4 San Antonio breweries this month

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM

click image FACEBOOK / DENNIS O'HAGAN'S GREAT BREWERY TOUR
  • Facebook / Dennis O'Hagan's Great Brewery Tour
Irish American songwriter and guitarist Dennis O'Hagan is getting his Great Brewery Tour show on the road, pandemic be damned.

The singer and beer aficionado takes an annual trek across the country, one brewery at a time. This one will roll into San Anto this Friday with a 6 p.m. show at Künstler Brewing, south of downtown.



O’Hagan will then return Wednesday, January 13 for a set at Alamo Beer, followed by a Friday, January 15 visit to Dos Sirenos Brewing, and finally a Friday, January 22 show at Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling.

Following each show, O’Hagan publishes a blog chronicling his thoughts on the brewery and the beers he sampled that night.

"Craft brewers are artists, and as such they and their patrons tend to be tuned in and have a deep appreciation not only for the art of making great beer, but also of music,” O’Hagan explained on his website. “Being a musician/songwriter and having a great appreciation of the brewer's art, there is this perfect mutual admiration that makes this whole experience very satisfying and fun for everyone involved.”

As a solo artist, O’Hagan has shared the stage with artists such as the Violent Femmes, the Church, Blue Oyster Cult, Bruce Hornsby and the Afghan Whigs — just to name a few.

Those interested in staying up to date on the comings and goings of the Great Brewery Tour can follow O’Hagan on social media.

