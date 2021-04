Snoop Dogg is headed to San Antonio for summer show at the Sunken Garden

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Snoop Dogg is headed back to SA in July.

As if anticipating the oncoming onslaught of feral behavior as more of the local population gets vaccinated against COVID-19, Tobin Entertainment made a bombshell announcement today.It's bringing Snoop Dogg to San Antonio this summer in what may well signal the resumption of big-name musical tours.He'll be stopping at Sunken Garden Theater July 2 and going head to head against himself onstage in "Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snoopadelic: From tha Streets to tha Suites."According to a press release, the tour promises plenty of Snoop's hits, hot tracks from his new album and the full DJ Snoopadelic experience, which can be previewed on an official Spotify playlist . Also on the bill are special guests Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Lil Keke. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m.