Thursday, April 8, 2021
Snoop Dogg is headed to San Antonio for summer show at the Sunken Garden
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM
Jaime Monzon
Snoop Dogg is headed back to SA in July.
As if anticipating the oncoming onslaught of feral behavior as more of the local population gets vaccinated against COVID-19, Tobin Entertainment made a bombshell announcement today.
It's bringing Snoop Dogg to San Antonio this summer in what may well signal the resumption of big-name musical tours.
He'll be stopping at Sunken Garden Theater July 2 and going head to head against himself onstage in "Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snoopadelic: From tha Streets to tha Suites."
According to a press release, the tour promises plenty of Snoop's hits, hot tracks from his new album and the full DJ Snoopadelic experience, which can be previewed on an official Spotify playlist
. Also on the bill are special guests Slim Thug, Baby Bash and Lil Keke.
Tickets
go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
$55, 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. Saint Mary's St., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
