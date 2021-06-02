Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wade Bowen and more among San Antonio's live music options

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Dallas-based The Texas Gentlemen will play Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday. - FACEBOOK / SEE TICKETS US
  • Facebook / See Tickets US
  • Dallas-based The Texas Gentlemen will play Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.
COVID vaccinations are lowering the risk of going out, and summer tours are starting to unfold in earnest. That gives San Antonio music fans a wealth of live entertainment options.

Whether your jam is emo, America or '90s country, there's a ticket with your name stamped on it.



Thursday, June 3

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Despite sporting a band name that sounds like the title for a Guided by Voices outtake, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is fully committed to a classic emo sound and a Christian message. Hailing from Middleburg, Florida, a locale that sounds perfect for the title of a punk rock tune, the scene veterans have logged 16 years on the road. Their most recent release is 2018’s The Awakening. #FloridaMan jokes optional. $17, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

The Texas Gentlemen
The Dallas-based Texas Gentlemen started life as a backing band but decided it was time for a change. After switched gears, they evolved into a funk- and blues-infused country act that also incorporates the Southern rock of the ‘70s and psychedelic vibes of the ‘60s. They may have you reaching for your well-worn copy of the Dazed and Confused soundtrack. $15-50, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, June 4

High Desert Queen + The Cinderleaf, King Country + Hotel Diplomat
This packed bill looks like a solid way to get your First Friday rock on. High Desert Queen’s name does some heavy lifting, as it’s not just a moniker, but also a description of the Austin group’s self-styled “desert/stoner rock.” The Cinderleaf’s brand of hard-hitting but poppy rock is well-known to San Antonio residents, since the beloved band has been bringing its Neil Diamond-indebted noise for north of 20 years. Free, 7 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N St Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com. — MM

Larry Joe Taylor at Gruene Hall
If the “kitchen sink” approach to Americana is appealing, you may already know Larry Joe Taylor. He cites more obvious influences like Gary P. Nunn alongside more surprising artists such as the Doors. Taylor has hosted his gigantic namesake festival for more than 30 years, and it’s a sign of his reach that artists including Jerry Jeff Walker have covered his tunes. $10, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Saturday, June 5

Wade Bowen
Texas country artist Wade Bowen has racked up an impressive following despite forgoing major record label backing. To stay busy during the pandemic, the singer continues to release live shows and storytelling segments with other prominent Texas musicians through his web series Wade’s World. $23-$48, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306 Suite 1, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — BE

Sunday, June 6

Travis Tritt
Part-time country music legend, part-time actor and full-time pro-Second Amendment Republican who’s tried to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement, some might call Travis Tritt a triple threat. Apparently, he’s Southern rocking his way back to New Braunfels where he can perform the same songs that made him famous in the ‘90s. $33-7$8, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306 Suite 1, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — BE

