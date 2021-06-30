Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Snoop Dogg, Jackopierce, Skunkweed and more

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg will post up at the Sunken Garden on Friday. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Snoop Dogg will post up at the Sunken Garden on Friday.
Fourth of July weekend is turning out to be a real firecracker for San Antonio's live music fans.

Of course, there's the chance to see iconic rapper Snoop Dogg at Sunken Garden Theater and equally iconic Americana artist Steve Earle at Gruene Hall. Beyond that, though, other worthy national, regional and local acts will grace local stages — and satisfy enthusiasts of almost any genre.



Thursday, July 1

Steve Earle
The hardcore troubadour and Townes Van Zandt acolyte will bring his extensive catalog to the New Braunfels stage. Earle, who grew up in Schertz, has led a troubled life in the tradition of old school “outlaw” country, including drugs, an armed standoff with police and a prison stint. The singer-songwriter’s music includes not just elements of country, but also ’70s rock and bluegrass. He even had a brush with mainstream notoriety via his post-9/11 ditty “John Walker’s Blues.” $49.50, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Mike McMahan

Jackopierce
This long-running folk-slash-alt-rock duo began performing together in the late ’80s at Dallas’s Southern Methodist University before adding a rhythm section. Since then, they’ve shared the stage with luminaries including the Wallflowers, the Dave Matthews Band and Alanis Morissette. Jackopierce took a five-year break in the late ’90s before reforming in the early aughts. $30-$250, 7 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Friday, July 2

Ammo for My Arsenal, Scream at the Sky, Let Her Burn + More
Metal, metal, and, um, more metal makes up this stacked bill. San Antonio favorites Ammo for My Arsenal may be just the bone-snapping heaviness that Star Wars fans have been waiting for — if the song “Execute Order 66” is any indication. Scream at the Sky, hailing from Houston, brings an industrial flavor to its brand of ear punch. $10, 8 p.m., Bonds 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225-0007, bonds007rockbar.com. — MM

Whiskey Myers
With a name invoking Southern and country rock, Whiskey Myers unsurprisingly cites Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. as key influences. Hailing from Palestine, Texas, the band released its self-titled, fifth album in 2019. It first cracked the Billboard Country Music chart in 2011 and subsequently appeared on several episodes of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. $25-$500, 8 p.m., John T. Floore’s Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — MM

Skunkweed
Given the name of this band, you might guess that the “freedom” being celebrated at its self-described “Festival of Freedom” gig is of the Willie Nelson variety. And you’d be correct. You also might guess that this SA-area act has a sense of humor. After all, its Facebook bio sets the bar pretty damn low: “We have songs.” Smoke and jokes aside, the band takes a kitchen sink approach to its sound, throwing in elements of funk, rock, country and more in a way that evokes early Faith No More. $12, 8 p.m., River Road Ice House, 1791 Hueco Springs Loop Road, New Braunfels, (830) 626-1335, riverroadicehouse.com. — MM

Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snoopadelic
Are the kids still saying “fo shizzle?” Maybe you can find out when the man himself, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, comes to Alamo Town for a pre-Independence Day shindig. Expect the hits, of course, but also listen for some cuts from his latest LP From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites! Snoop has spent years of his career pushing himself in new directions, as exemplified by his alter ego, DJ Snoopadelic, who is hangin’ on the current outing. In other words: expect the unexpected. After all, when Snoop hit the scene in the early ’90s, no one expected he’d end up on TV with Martha Stewart. $55, 6 p.m., Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 735-0663, tobincenter.org. — MM

Saturday, July 3

Money Man + Maxo Cream
After hitting the scene with the Black Circle mixtape trilogy, Money Man became affiliated with Cash Money Records and Republic Records, where he continued to drop mixtapes that hit the Billboard charts. Most recently, he dropped State of Emergency, a release so topical that it referenced the pandemic despite its March 2020 street date. Maxo Cream, a man with a moniker that seems tailor made for pop-art merch, was born in Houston. His debut Brandon Banks hit in 2019. $49-$84, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Parker McCollum
Born and raised in Conroe, singer-songwriter McCollum has his feet firmly planted in the Third Coast country scene, citing influences from Pat Green and Steve Earle to Bob Dylan. McCollum has been involved in music for much of his life, including stints in school orchestras as a kid and indie-rock bands as a teen. He released his debut album The Limestone Kid in 2015. While the show is sold out, the venue says it may release additional tickets prior to the concert. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, floattheguadalupe.com. — MM

Sunday, July 4

I Love Freestyle
This package tour featuring acts such as Trinere, Jonny Z and Jocelyn Enriquez will celebrate both freedom and grooving ’80s tunes. Reminisce about the days of freestyle music, along with all the devastating high school break ups, lost relationships and eternal promises of young love you experienced back in the day. $50-$150, 7 p.m., Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com. — Brianna Espinoza

