Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Snoop Dogg, Jackopierce, Skunkweed and more

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Snoop Dogg will post up at the Sunken Garden on Friday.

Fourth of July weekend is turning out to be a real firecracker for San Antonio's live music fans.Of course, there's the chance to see iconic rapper Snoop Dogg at Sunken Garden Theater and equally iconic Americana artist Steve Earle at Gruene Hall. Beyond that, though, other worthy national, regional and local acts will grace local stages — and satisfy enthusiasts of almost any genre.The hardcore troubadour and Townes Van Zandt acolyte will bring his extensive catalog to the New Braunfels stage. Earle, who grew up in Schertz, has led a troubled life in the tradition of old school “outlaw” country, including drugs, an armed standoff with police and a prison stint. The singer-songwriter’s music includes not just elements of country, but also ’70s rock and bluegrass. He even had a brush with mainstream notoriety via his post-9/11 ditty “John Walker’s Blues.”This long-running folk-slash-alt-rock duo began performing together in the late ’80s at Dallas’s Southern Methodist University before adding a rhythm section. Since then, they’ve shared the stage with luminaries including the Wallflowers, the Dave Matthews Band and Alanis Morissette. Jackopierce took a five-year break in the late ’90s before reforming in the early aughts.Metal, metal, and, um, more metal makes up this stacked bill. San Antonio favorites Ammo for My Arsenal may be just the bone-snapping heaviness that Star Wars fans have been waiting for — if the song “Execute Order 66” is any indication. Scream at the Sky, hailing from Houston, brings an industrial flavor to its brand of ear punch.With a name invoking Southern and country rock, Whiskey Myers unsurprisingly cites Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. as key influences. Hailing from Palestine, Texas, the band released its self-titled, fifth album in 2019. It first cracked the Billboard Country Music chart in 2011 and subsequently appeared on several episodes of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.Given the name of this band, you might guess that the “freedom” being celebrated at its self-described “Festival of Freedom” gig is of the Willie Nelson variety. And you’d be correct. You also might guess that this SA-area act has a sense of humor. After all, its Facebook bio sets the bar pretty damn low: “We have songs.” Smoke and jokes aside, the band takes a kitchen sink approach to its sound, throwing in elements of funk, rock, country and more in a way that evokes early Faith No More.Are the kids still saying “fo shizzle?” Maybe you can find out when the man himself, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, comes to Alamo Town for a pre-Independence Day shindig. Expect the hits, of course, but also listen for some cuts from his latest LP From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites! Snoop has spent years of his career pushing himself in new directions, as exemplified by his alter ego, DJ Snoopadelic, who is hangin’ on the current outing. In other words: expect the unexpected. After all, when Snoop hit the scene in the early ’90s, no one expected he’d end up on TV with Martha Stewart.After hitting the scene with the Black Circle mixtape trilogy, Money Man became affiliated with Cash Money Records and Republic Records, where he continued to drop mixtapes that hit the Billboard charts. Most recently, he dropped State of Emergency, a release so topical that it referenced the pandemic despite its March 2020 street date. Maxo Cream, a man with a moniker that seems tailor made for pop-art merch, was born in Houston. His debut Brandon Banks hit in 2019.Born and raised in Conroe, singer-songwriter McCollum has his feet firmly planted in the Third Coast country scene, citing influences from Pat Green and Steve Earle to Bob Dylan. McCollum has been involved in music for much of his life, including stints in school orchestras as a kid and indie-rock bands as a teen. He released his debut album The Limestone Kid in 2015. While the show is sold out, the venue says it may release additional tickets prior to the concert.This package tour featuring acts such as Trinere, Jonny Z and Jocelyn Enriquez will celebrate both freedom and grooving ’80s tunes. Reminisce about the days of freestyle music, along with all the devastating high school break ups, lost relationships and eternal promises of young love you experienced back in the day.