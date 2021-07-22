Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Lone Star hosting day-long River Rodeo music fest, featuring touring acts Houndmouth and Fruit Bats

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM

click image Lone Star Brewing will host a day-long River Rodeo music festival next month. - INSTAGRAM / RIVERRODEOFEST
  • Instagram / riverrodeofest
  • Lone Star Brewing will host a day-long River Rodeo music festival next month.
Indiana-based alternative blues band Houndmouth and Chicago folk rockers Fruit Bats will co-headline a day-long music festival along the Guadalupe River next month, dubbed the River Rodeo.

Outdoor gear purveyor Sendero Provisions Co. and Lone Star Brewing are sponsoring the event, which will take place Saturday, August 14 at the Rockin R River Rides outdoor concert space in historic Gruene.



The festival will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, which provides grants, educational programs and events that benefit the south Texas culinary community. A percentage of each ticket sold will go towards TFWA programs.

click to enlarge Alternative blues band Houndmouth. - PHOTO COURTESY LONE STAR BREWING
  • Photo Courtesy Lone Star Brewing
  • Alternative blues band Houndmouth.
Festival goers are encouraged to enjoy a day on the Guadalupe River before settling back on land for performances later in the day. In addition to the co-headliners, the musical lineup will include acts from Texas and beyond, including Wilderado, David Ramirez, Thomas Csorba, Vincent Neil Emerson, Buffalo Nichols, Jonathan Terrell and Kathryn Legendre.

Camping will also be available on-site.

$85-$300, noon, Saturday, August 14, Rockin R River Rides, 1405 Gruene Road, (830) 629-9999, River Rodeo on Eventbrite.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Divas, Sunny Sweeney, Thunder Horse and more Read More

  2. Jazz’SAlive will return to downtown San Antonio this fall with more stages Read More

  3. San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival Read More

  4. Nina Diaz of San Antonio's Girl in a Coma lends vocals to Elvis Costello's new Spanish Model LP Read More

  5. Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation