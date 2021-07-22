Lone Star hosting day-long River Rodeo music fest, featuring touring acts Houndmouth and Fruit Bats

click image
Lone Star Brewing will host a day-long River Rodeo music festival next month.
Indiana-based alternative blues band Houndmouth and Chicago folk rockers Fruit Bats will co-headline a day-long music festival along the Guadalupe River next month, dubbed the River Rodeo.
Outdoor gear purveyor Sendero Provisions Co.
and Lone Star Brewing
are sponsoring the event, which will take place Saturday, August 14 at the Rockin R River Rides outdoor concert space in historic Gruene.
The festival will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance
, which provides grants, educational programs and events that benefit the south Texas culinary community. A percentage of each ticket sold will go towards TFWA programs.
Festival goers are encouraged to enjoy a day on the Guadalupe River before settling back on land for performances later in the day. In addition to the co-headliners, the musical lineup will include acts from Texas and beyond, including Wilderado, David Ramirez, Thomas Csorba, Vincent Neil Emerson, Buffalo Nichols, Jonathan Terrell and Kathryn Legendre.
Camping will also be available on-site.
$85-$300, noon, Saturday, August 14, Rockin R River Rides, 1405 Gruene Road, (830) 629-9999, River Rodeo on Eventbrite.
