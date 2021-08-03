Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Cypress Hill, Aaron Watson and more

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Cypress Hill
-
Rap heavyweights Cypress Hill hit up New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater on Sunday.
Hip-hop heavyweights Cypress Hill will bring their weed-fueled rhymes to the outdoor Whitewater Amphitheater this week, but that's not all local music fans have to look forward to. This week's slate of live shows also includes something for those who follow indie rock, real-deal country and eclectic Americana.
Thursday, August 5
Carver Commodore
Alabama’s own Carver Commodore has an indie-alt sound despite hailing from a region more known for Skynyrd and the Allmans. The band released its most recent album, Tell Me What You Want
, in 2019, which was preceded by “Stars & Galaxies,” an attention-grabbing single, in 2017. Free with reservation, 8:30 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com. — Mike McMahan
Saturday, August 7
Aaron Watson
Amarillo native Aaron Watson is hitting a storied honky tonk for a night of honest, old-fashioned country. His recent single “Boots” from the album American Soul
premiered in January. To boot — see what we did there? — he’s a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. $29-$35, 8 p.m., John T. Floore’s Country Store, (210) 695-8827, 14492 Old Bandera Road, liveatfloores.com. — Enrique Bonilla
Sunday, August 8
South Austin Moonlighters
Sure, they’re from South Austin, but are they really moonlighting if the show starts at 5 p.m.? The band brings an eclectic mix of soul, country and funk to its rock. Bassist Lonnie Trevino Jr. and drummer Phil Bass first met when they backed up Austin stalwart Monte Montgomery. Free, 5-9 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM
Cypress Hill
Rap heavyweights and cannabis advocates Cypress Hill should need no introduction. They were only the first hip-hop group to have sold multi-platinum albums, and the first in their genre to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If those accomplishments alone don’t make you “Insane in the Membrane,” there’s a good chance you missed the bus on old-school hip-hop. $42-$245, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, Suite 1, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — Brianna Espinoza
