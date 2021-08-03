Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Cypress Hill, Aaron Watson and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Cypress Hill

Hip-hop heavyweights Cypress Hill will bring their weed-fueled rhymes to the outdoor Whitewater Amphitheater this week, but that's not all local music fans have to look forward to. This week's slate of live shows also includes something for those who follow indie rock, real-deal country and eclectic Americana.Alabama’s own Carver Commodore has an indie-alt sound despite hailing from a region more known for Skynyrd and the Allmans. The band released its most recent album,, in 2019, which was preceded by “Stars & Galaxies,” an attention-grabbing single, in 2017.Amarillo native Aaron Watson is hitting a storied honky tonk for a night of honest, old-fashioned country. His recent single “Boots” from the albumpremiered in January. To boot — see what we did there? — he’s a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.Sure, they’re from South Austin, but are they really moonlighting if the show starts at 5 p.m.? The band brings an eclectic mix of soul, country and funk to its rock. Bassist Lonnie Trevino Jr. and drummer Phil Bass first met when they backed up Austin stalwart Monte Montgomery.Rap heavyweights and cannabis advocates Cypress Hill should need no introduction. They were only the first hip-hop group to have sold multi-platinum albums, and the first in their genre to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If those accomplishments alone don’t make you “Insane in the Membrane,” there’s a good chance you missed the bus on old-school hip-hop.