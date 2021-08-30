Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

Tobin Center and Jazz, TX team up for charity boxing event assisting uninsured San Antonio musicians

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge The Tobin Center will be the venue for the charity bouts. - PHOTO COURTESY THE TOBIN CENTER
  • Photo Courtesy The Tobin Center
  • The Tobin Center will be the venue for the charity bouts.
Local musicians and businesspeople will lace up their gloves and duke it out Friday, October 22 in an evening of charity bouts to raise money for the San Antonio Musicians Medical Aid Fund.

Dubbed The Doc Watkins Classic: A Charity Boxing Gala, the event is co-sponsored by Watkins' jazz venue — Jazz, TX — and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The Tobin Center will host the six USA Boxing-sanctioned matches.



In addition to Watkins himself, the fighters will include Tejano and blues musician Bob Ram, Botika at the Pearl chef and owner Geronimo Lopez and kickboxing fitness trainers Mariah Fulco and Danielle Gary.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY DOC WATKINS
  • Photo Courtesy Doc Watkins
“This is an incredible story of local musicians and community leaders coming together to provide much-needed relief for a crucial segment of our community,” said Watkins, who's better known for tickling ivories than delivering haymakers.

“Our local musicians have faced severe hardships over the past 18 months," Watkins continued in a news release. "This event is a major step towards helping San Antonio’s fantastic local music community.” 

The San Antonio Musicians Medical Aid Fund supports local musicians with unpaid medical bills.

Tickets, which range from $100 to $500, go on sale this week. They're available online or at the Tobin Center box office Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More SA Sound »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Warren G, Between the Buried and Me and more Read More

  2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra's high-octane holiday show will roll into San Antonio on December 10 Read More

  3. Touring in the Time of COVID: Rejoining humanity on the road with Hickoids Read More

  4. San Antonio’s inaugural Dark Side of the Brew & Skew Music Festival to marry food and tunes Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West plus more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation