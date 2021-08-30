Tobin Center and Jazz, TX team up for charity boxing event assisting uninsured San Antonio musicians

click to enlarge
The Tobin Center will be the venue for the charity bouts.
Local musicians and businesspeople will lace up their gloves and duke it out Friday, October 22 in an evening of charity bouts to raise money for the San Antonio Musicians Medical Aid Fund.
Dubbed The Doc Watkins Classic: A Charity Boxing Gala, the event is co-sponsored by Watkins' jazz venue — Jazz, TX — and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The Tobin Center will host the six USA Boxing-sanctioned matches.
In addition to Watkins himself, the fighters will include Tejano and blues musician Bob Ram, Botika at the Pearl chef and owner Geronimo Lopez and kickboxing fitness trainers Mariah Fulco and Danielle Gary.
“This is an incredible story of local musicians and community leaders coming together to provide much-needed relief for a crucial segment of our community,” said Watkins, who's better known for tickling ivories than delivering haymakers.
“Our local musicians have faced severe hardships over the past 18 months," Watkins continued in a news release. "This event is a major step towards helping San Antonio’s fantastic local music community.”
The San Antonio Musicians Medical Aid Fund supports local musicians with unpaid medical bills.
Tickets, which range from $100 to $500, go on sale this week. They're available online
or at the Tobin Center box office Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
