20 San Antonio restaurants offering Christmas dinner to-go

As we reach the end of 2020, it’s safe to say we’ve had a stressful year. So, why not let someone else cook one of the most stress-inducing meals of the season?



We’ve compiled a list of some of the best places in San Antonio to get your holiday foodie fix this year without having to lift a finger — no pan washing or food prepping necessary. That means you can focus on the food, the fun and the moment.



Whether your taste in holiday dinner runs to braised and crusted beef or a full-turkey feast, all you'll have to do is sit back and enjoy. Keep in mind that pre-order deadlines vary by restaurant and are almost always required.