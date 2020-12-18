No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 18, 2020

20 San Antonio restaurants offering Christmas dinner to-go 

By San Antonio Current Staff
As we reach the end of 2020, it’s safe to say we’ve had a stressful year. So, why not let someone else cook one of the most stress-inducing meals of the season?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best places in San Antonio to get your holiday foodie fix this year without having to lift a finger — no pan washing or food prepping necessary. That means you can focus on the food, the fun and the moment.

Whether your taste in holiday dinner runs to braised and crusted beef or a full-turkey feast, all you'll have to do is sit back and enjoy. Keep in mind that pre-order deadlines vary by restaurant and are almost always required.
Cappy's Restaurant
5011 Broadway, (210) 828-9669, cappysrestaurant.com
You and up to 4 other people will not want to miss out on duchess potato casserole, herb crusted prime rib, and cookies. Not only will Cappy’s provide a mouthwatering meal for your holiday festivities, they’ve also got you covered on drinks with their premade Local Honey Hot Toddy, sold by the half gallon! A full dinner for 5 runs $300.
Photo via Instagram / cappysrestaurant
Fogo de Chao
849 E. Commerce St., (210) 227-1700, fogo.olo.com
Get your Fogo to-go this year. The Brazilian steakhouse is keeping things merry and bright with a 6-person meal ranging from $130-$180, that will make you say fogo de “wow.” Chestnuts roasted on an open fire are fine, but tender meats are better.
Photo via Instagram / fogo
Bill Miller
Multiple Locations, billmillerbbq.com
There aren’t a lot of places on this list where you can get a full turkey or ham dinner plus tamales, but Bill Miller is one of them. They have plenty of sizes and options so you can be sure you have the perfect dinner for you and your family.
Photo via Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Alamo Kitchens
11825 West Ave, Ste 102, (210) 909-9988, alamokitchen.com
This rentable commercial kitchen is offering scrumptious dinner options for 2, 4 or 6 folks featuring a whole turkey, gravy, rolls and two sides. Choose from savory green beans, mac and cheese, orange glazed carrots and sour cream mashed potatoes to accompany your bird — and don’t forget a nice bottle of vino.
Photo via Instagram / alamokitchens
Cooper’s Meat Market
6002 Broadway, Alamo Heights, 210-820-3838, coopersmeatmarket.com
Cooper’s Meat Market is doing their holiday dinners the way they know best, by going all out. Aside from the essential entrees, their holiday menu also includes casseroles, cakes and even appetizers. You may never cook at home for the holidays again.
Photo via Instagram / coopersmeatmarketsa
Bud's Southern Rotisserie
312 Pearl Pkwy, (210) 600-3291, budsrotisserie.com
Get some down-home cooking at-home this year. Bud’s Southern Rotisserie has brought back their Bud’s Christmas Meal packages boasting a glazed duck, cream corn and all the holiday essentials!
Photo via Instagram / budsrotisserie
Central Market
4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com
Talk about a one stop shop! Turkey, ham or tenderloin? You decide. With variable sizes, entrees, and sides, you can take home a full holiday dinner made to suit your family. You can also pick up a bottle of wine while there, which is another plus.
Photo via Instagram / central_market
Frederick's Bistro
14439 Northwest Military Highway Suite 100, (210) 888-1500, fredericksbistro.com
Bring a fine dining experience to your very own dinner table. Frederick’s Bistro's Christmas Eve and Day menu is a collection of holiday classics with some decadent additions as well like their lobster and crab meat salad, or their mango Crème brûlée.
Photo via Instagram / fredericks_bistro
Perry's Steakhouse & Grill
15900 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
Finally, a steakhouse experience in your pajamas! Perry’s Holiday Feast for 4 To-go has all the flavors of a night out, with steakhouse and holiday favorite entrée options, sides and more. The meals start at $85 and feeds, you guessed it, 4 people.
Photo via Instagram / perryssteakhouse
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
Your holiday dinner won’t go up in smoke, but the BBQ smoked turkey definitely will. Two Bros BBQ Smoked Turkey pack feeds 10-12 for $120 and comes with everything you need for a big family meal. You can even add some of their normal BBQ sides to your order for a Texas twist.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
Boudro's
421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
If Boudro’s English sticky toffee pudding isn’t enough to convince you, maybe their savory Gruyere-shiitake bread pudding and slow roasted prime rib will. At $45 per person their festive menu is just waiting to become your holiday feast.
Photo via Instagram / boudrostexasbistro
Earl Abel's
1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
Keeping it traditional with holiday favorites like ham and turkey dinners, all of Earl Abel's Christmas Eve dinner options serve up to 4 and come with mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. For $35 and under, it’s a great way to enjoy the tastes of the holidays with no work or cleanup.
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Keep it cool with a heat and eat dinner you won't soon forget. Offering prime rib, spiral sliced ham and all the sides you could want, Lucy Cooper’s offers stellar holiday dinner options starting at $142, feeding 6-8 people. Make sure to save room for the Blueberry Donut Bread Pudding!
Photo courtesy of Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W. Bitters Rd Ste 110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
Here is one instance where the ‘cold-shoulder’ will be your first pick! Meadow offers pre-made and ready-to-heat Christmas at Home meals with a choice of a delicious house smoked shoulder of ham or herb crusted prime rib. Feed up to 10 without ever breaking a sweat.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
Clementine
2195 Northwest Military Highway, Castle Hills, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
All the tastes of the season with none of the hassle! Clementine’s Christmas Dinner To-Go serves 4 at $200, with the likes of wagyu beef short rib, a whole key lime pie, Waldorf salad and more. With vegetarian and pescatarian options available as well, you can get a little something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
SweetFire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort & Spa
16641 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-2479., lacanteraresort.com
Turkey, porchetta and salmon? Oh my! All served with a festive spinach salad and a choice of side. We can’t make you pick the pumpkin-sage mac and cheese, but we highly recommend you do!
Photo courtesy of SweetFire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort & Spa
Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine
20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com
A family style holiday meal is easy with Aldaco’s. Ham, tamales, enchiladas and more come standard with every Feliz Celebrations package, which feeds 10-12 for $99. If there are any leftovers, we can only imagine they will be heavenly.
Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
Supper at Hotel Emma
136 East Grayson Street, (210)448-8352, supperatemma.com
Supper is living up to its namesake this holiday season, offering delicious dishes available for pickup on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day. A grilled whole branzino dinner is featured on the 24th and traditional braised beef short rib dinner on the 25th. At $40 per person, it’s a great way to get a little taste of high dining at home this holiday season.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
Bistr09
6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
Elevate your holiday dinner with delicious, classic French cuisine. Truffle gnocchi with foie gras and duck breast a l’orange pair incredibly well with time spent with loved ones and a bottle of your favorite wine. At $65 per person, a gourmet holiday meal at home couldn’t be easier.
Photo courtesy of Bistr09
The Palm
233 E Houston St Suite 100, (210) 226-7256, landryskitchen.com/products/palm-holiday-package
Succulent surf and tender turf in one box. The Palm Holiday package contains 4 prime New York strip steaks and 2 lbs of rich Alaskan king crab. At $289.98, it’s a very special way to celebrate. It feeds as many as you are willing to share with.
Photo via Instagram / palmrestaurant
Website powered by Foundation