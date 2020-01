San Antonio (unfortunately) isn’t home to a lot of speakeasies, but a recent addition has yet to gain too much attention. Anyone who wants to feel really badass should make arrangements to visit the RD Speakeasy. Here’s what you gotta do: text RD at the number above with your party size and expected arrival time. Once you get the green light, you’ll need to whisper the password through a peephole where you see a green light at The Barn Door — the speakeasy is found in a former party room of the restaurant.Photo via Instagram / rdsanantonio