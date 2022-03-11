21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze 

San Antonio's music scene is as diverse and deep-rooted as the rest of its culture. Thankfully, a growing number of Alamo City dining establishments are doing their part to support live music and have built outdoor stages to make it part of their ambiance.
Whether it comes to to open-mic nights, seasonal music series or resident acts, these locally owned dining and drinking establishments promise ample space for customers to enjoy the rush of live music while enjoying a cocktail, a meal or both.
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com
Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5.
Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx
The Divide 21880 Babcock Rd, thedivide-kremkau.com
The Divide is a unique outdoor food and music venue that features a rotating schedule of various locally owned food and beverage trucks. No matter how many days you visit the Divide, you can always expect something new.
Photo via Instagram / thedivide.kremkau
Cactus Land Brewing Company 368 County Rd 325, Adkins, (210) 414-2776, cactuslandbrewing.com
This taproom is open the first and third weekends of the month to bring you fresh brews, fun eats provided by local food trucks, and live music on its outdoor stage.
Photo via Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
Old Main Ice House 110 N Main St, Cibolo, (210) 455-5275, oldmainicehouse.com
Located in a renovated prohibition-era building in Cibolo’s historic downtown, Old Main Ice House is a sweet hangout spot on sunny days. Complete with weekend concerts and great food, be sure not to miss out on visiting this spot the next time you venture north of SA.
Photo via Instagram / oldmainicehouse
Smoke BBQ + Skybar 501 E. Crockett St., (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com
Smoke BBQ has live music, outdoor seating and great comfort food. They make all sorts of barbecue favorites, but it’s hard to pass up on the loaded bowl of brisket mac and cheese.
Photo via Instagram / smokesanantonio
Backyard on Broadway 2411 Broadway, (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com
This central SA spot offers a huge play area, live music, and drink specials. This spot also offers rooftop yoga on Sunday mornings.
Photo via Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
Windmill Ice House 2769 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 714-0630, windmillicehousesatx.square.site
Windmill Ice House has everything Texans love — rustic decor, outdoor seating, and most importantly, really good barbecue. This one acre northside eatery regular books acoustic acts on its outdoor stage.
Photo via Instagram / windmill_ice_house
Dog and Pony Grill 1481 S Main St, Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com
What’s better than eating chicken fried steak? Sitting outside and listening to live music of course! Enjoy the outdoors and great food, and consider bringing your fur baby to the pet-friendly Boerne outpost.
Photo via Instagram / dogponygrill_boerne
Deco Pizzeria Multiple Locations, decopizza.com
Deco Pizzeria has three locations, all serving great pizza, outdoor seating, and live music every Friday and Saturday night.
Photo via Instagram / michaelalanismusic
Sams Burger Joint 330 E Grayson St, (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com
From Indie to country to everything in between, San Antonio’s premier live music venue has got you covered regardless of the genre of music you like. The live music venue also has fantastic burgers (obviously) and drinks that make the experience just that much better.
Photo via Instagram / samsburgerjoint
Skip ad in
Beethoven Maennerchor 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property usually hosts some of the biggest outdoor Oktoberfest, Fiesta and First Friday bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Photo via Facebook /
the.Beethoven
Burleson Yard Beer Garden 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
When Burleson Yard first opened, it made a splash on the scene with its huge array of activities such as a large play area for the kiddos, table tennis, hammocks, giant flat-screens and live music. As the name suggests, hopheads will be pleased with the large beer selection, and the frozen drinks tend to be a big hit as well.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
Brooster’s Backyard 815 Pleasanton Rd, (210) 253-9104, Facebook.com/BroostersBackyard
This kid- and pet-friendly Southside venue offers live music, play areas for both furry and human kiddos, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights. Grab a drink from the full bar or mocktail menu, as well as snacks from a variety of food trucks — or a couple of snow cones for the kiddos.
Photo via Instagram / broostersbackyard
The Cove 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
The Cove has long been an outdoor haven for San Antonians, but a recent revamp to the patio area creates a more spacious layout to accommodate those looking to enjoy the weather. Be sure to check out the Texas bar, which offers nearly 50 Texas craft brews. Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
The Rustic 17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 04, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu.
Photo via Instagram / therusticsa
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent!
Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown
Dos Sirenos Brewing 231 E. Cevallos St., (210) 442-8138, dossirenosbrewing.com
Producing brews in Southtown since 2019, Dos Sirenos boasts a large patio and super shady kid- and dog-friendly outdoor space.
Photo via Instagram / dossirenosbrewing
The Dakota East Side Ice House 433 S Hackberry, (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com
Known simply as ‘the Dakota,’ you can find ice cold beer and plenty of outdoor seating at this Alamodome-area spot. Grab a pizza and one of their many Texas beer options while you kick back, watch the sun set and enjoy live tunes.
Photo via Instagram /
thedakotasa
The Well 5539 UTSA Blvd, (210) 877-9099, thewellsanantonio.com
Enjoy a casual Texas experience at The Well, where you and your friends can lounge at sun-bathed picnic tables and enjoy the rustic western atmosphere. Snag a marg and enjoy some southern comfort food.
Photo via Instagram / thewellsanantonio
The Cherrity Bar 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. Guests can sit on the huge covered patio area, where a spectacular view of the Tower of the Americas and seasonal live music concert series add to the vibe.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Skip ad in
StreetFare SA 1916 Austin Hwy, (210) 737-6767, streetfaresa.com
StreetFare SA is reminiscent of a campsite — except it's full of food trucks. Featuring a rotating schedule of different flavorful options, plenty of outdoor activities and regular live music, StreetFare SA should be on your radar for a family weekend outing.
Photo via Instagram / streetfaresa
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com
Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5.
Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx