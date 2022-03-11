21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

San Antonio's music scene is as diverse and deep-rooted as the rest of its culture. Thankfully, a growing number of Alamo City dining establishments are doing their part to support live music and have built outdoor stages to make it part of their ambiance.



Whether it comes to to open-mic nights, seasonal music series or resident acts, these locally owned dining and drinking establishments promise ample space for customers to enjoy the rush of live music while enjoying a cocktail, a meal or both.