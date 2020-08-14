25 Hottest San Antonio Food Trucks Serving Up Summertime Eats
By San Antonio Current Staff
Summer is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we rounded up 25 of San Antonio's popular ones to fuel your summertime shenanigans.
From crisp, fresh fish tacos to filling noodle bowls, the city has an impressive array of mobile eateries ready to help you eat well in the South Texas heat. And, as a bonus during these pandemic times, they offer a delicious way to avoid indoor dining.
As always, we suggest checking these mobile miracles out on social media before visiting for the most up-to-date info on location and hours.
Lada Ladies
Location Varies, (512) 937-2902, ladaladies.com
It’s hard to miss this deep green, sugar-skull covered enchilada-focused truck, but if you ever find yourself trying to locate it, just follow your nose: their Red Lada Sauce is the perfect mix of spices that’s unforgettable after the first whiff. Ask for a side of Suiza sauce — you’ll thank us later.
Photo via Instagram / ladaladies
Singh's Vietnamese
2803 N St Mary's, (210) 320-0171, singhsvietnamese.square.site
While Singh’s is known for their noodle bowls and banh mis, if you’re feeling adventurous, give the Tiger Wings or chili oil ribs a try. Sour, sweet, sticky, spicy, delish.
Photo via Instagram / inghs_sa
Benjie’s Munch Truck
1218 W Bitters Rd #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com
Benjie’s Munch Truck takes comforting sandwiches to a whole ‘nother level with award-winning grilled-cheeses and keto options galore — if you’re into that sort of thing.
Photo via Instagram / benjiesmunch
Carnitas Don Raul
2202 Broadway, (210) 427-3202, carnitasdonraul.com
Let’s be real: you don’t get featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles for having bland, dry carnitas. So when your heart calls out for traditional Michoacan-style eats, this is where you need to go.
Photo via Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa
Bull Gogi Boys14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 816-1455, facebook.com/bullgogiboy
Take a cue from SA Yelper Gina T. and try a little bit of everything. Of Bull Gogi Boys, she said, “bulgogi is tender and savory, the yakimandu is crispy and hot and the spicy kimchi, *chefs kiss.*” Now that’s an endorsement!
Photo via Instagram / bullgogiboys
Zulia's Kitchen
14530 Roadrunner Way, (737) 333-5748, facebook.com/zuliaskitchent
Zulia’s offers an impressive menu of Venezualan staples such as empanadas, cachapas, arepas, patacones, Venezuelan style hot dogs and tequeños. If yours in an appetite that is only satisfied by burgers, the Venezuelan burger is just the ticket.
Photo via Instagram / theblocksa
Golden Street Taco
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 535-0249, facebook.com/Golden-Street-Tacos
The taquitos de asada and al pastor tacos from Golden Street are savory, tortilla-encased little pieces of heaven, but don’t sleep on the tortas — superb!
Photo via Instagram / goldenstreettacos
Kung Foo
9155 S Zarzamora St., (210) 899-9102, kung-foo.business.site
There’s no shortage of flavor on the menu of this Mexican-Asian fusion food truck. From the kimchi quesadilla to the phideo bowl — a pho-style fideo made with ramen noodles — you’ll find all sorts of dope mash-ups at Kung Foo.
Photo via Instagram / kung_foo210
Krab Kingz
2301 San Pedro Ave, (254) 338-6116, facebook.com/KrabKingzSanAntonio
Shrimp, crab legs, sausage — whatever your protein, Krab Kingz will prepare it with expertise and serve it up with corn and potatoes and dust it all with a generous sprinkling of their secret recipe seasoning. Just make sure you have both hands free, though, because you’ll walk away with a container that’s stuffed full of crabby goodness.
Photo via Instagram / krab_kingz_san_antonio
Mila Coffee
2202 Broadway, (210) 929-3678, facebook.com/milacoffeesat
This cozy specialty coffee trailer is posted up on Broadway street near the Pearl, and while parking may be a bitch, it. Is. Worth. It. Get the Americano on ice and revel in the icy, smooth caffeine jolt.
Photo via Instagram / milacoffeesa
Smack's Chicken Shack
2222 N St Mary’s St., (210) 596-4292, facebook.com/smackerelsa
This fried chicken outfit will have some big news in the next few weeks, but until then, you can grab some monster chicken sammies from the crew over at Smack’s. Their towering sandwiches are stuffed full of crispy golden yardbird and unique toppings you won’t find anywhere else.
Photo via Instagram / smackschickenshack
Tacos el Regio
12757 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 665-0095, tacoselregiosatx.com
It may be a meme-ified taco joint to poke fun at all the late-night shenanigans on the St Mary’s Strip, but Tacos el Regio is much more than that! With a second location on the Northeast side, it’s become a SA staple that’s stood the test of time — and multiple neighborhoods.
Photo via Instagram / countdowncomida
Go Vegan SA
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
The Go Vegan SA menu is chock-full of convenient, affordable and tasty vegan options for those looking to shake things up. Many a reviewer raves about the BBQ Burger Mac & cheese, which may look like it’s full of animal products, but is completely animal-friendly.
Photo via Instagram / govegansatx
Erick's Tacos
12715 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 590-0994, erickstacos.business.site
If it’s late-night eats you crave, hit up Erick’s for savory snacks like tortas and tacos, or something sweet to end the night like a raspa or mangonada. Even in these crazy times, this joint is kickin’ til 4 a.m.
Photo via Instagram / erickstacos
Datz It & Datz All
6677 FM1346, (210) 874-5888, datzforeal.com
This Creole soul food Truck serves up a ‘Taste of Louisiana with a twist of Texas,’ with a menu full of hearty, stuffed-to-the-gills po’boys and southern sides like dirty rice, fried okra and creole mac & cheese.
Photo via Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
Bob & Timmys on Wheels
1916 Austin Hwy, (210) 427-5143, facebook.com/bobandtimmysonwheels
This Italian-focused food truck serves up grilled pizza, pasta, salads and calzone, all with tart, perfectly acidic tomato sauce and tons of fresh garlic. The portion sizes are huge, so make sure you bring your appetite — or a friend.
Photo via Instagram / bob_and_timmys_on_wh
Mr. Fish
14530 Roadrunner Way, facebook.com/MrFishTX
Nothing says 'summer' like an order of crisp, fresh fish tacos, and Mr. Fish has got a serious handle on those. Each part of the taco — from the tortilla to the toppings — is prepared with expertise, so you know you'll be getting a hearty, tasty meal when you mosey up to this window.
Photo via Instagram / mr.fishtexas
Tapatio Vegan Tacos
623 Urban Loop, (956) 999-0170, tapatiovegantacos.com
Staples like tortas ahogadas, sopes, and tacos fly out of this truck — the first vegan taco truck in SA. The menu also features gluten-free options, and everything is completely homemade from the breads and tortillas to the cheeses and “meats.”.
Photo via Instagram / cannibalteddy
Ay Papi's
8103 Marbach Rd., (210) 907-2241, facebook.com/AY-Papis
This Puerto Rican joint serves up authentic Yucca fries, Cubanos, empanadas and more, with flavor so intense, it'll make you say — well, you get the picture.
Photo via Instagram / ay_papis
Wild Barley Kitchen Co.
2202 Broadway, facebook.com/wildbarleykitchenco
This food truck launched with a 35-year old sourdough starter and a dream. Now, the team serves up some of the best Montreal-style bagels in the city, as well as unique woodfired sourdough pizzas and sandwiches.
Photo via Instagram / wildbarleykitchenco
Naco Mexican Eatery
2347 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 996-1033, facebook.com/nacomexican
Fresh flour and corn tortillas and roasted salsas in-house — does it get any better? This mobile eatery offers tacos, tortas and brunch sandwiches that can be customized for carnivores and veggie-lovers alike.
Photo via Instagram / nacomexican
Sweetie Snacks
Location varies, (210) 544-4238, www.sweetiesnacks.com
This snack truck posts up on the deep Southwest side near Lackland, but the trek is worth it for Sweetie's specialty Mexican desserts. And with temperatures like this, who can say 'no' to a perfectly proportioned raspa?
Photo via Instagram / sweetie_snacks
Ay Que Rico
Location Varies, (210) 367-4869, facebook.com/ayquericosa
This truck just released news of a partnership with a neighborhood bar, so dedicated Ay Que Rico fans can now count on this truck being posted up at one spot. This truck has a lot of tastiness to offer, but if ooey gooey quesadillas are your thing, definitely give them a shot.
Photo via Instagram / ayquericosa
Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos
Multiple Locations, (210) 550.2426, holysmokesa.com
The name on the side of the truck touts BBQ, but vegetarians don't have to feel left out! The Holy Smoke smoked jack fruit is a unique way for veggie lovers to enjoy the BBQ realm.
Photo via Instagram / holysmokesa
