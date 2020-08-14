25 Hottest San Antonio Food Trucks Serving Up Summertime Eats

Summer is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we rounded up 25 of San Antonio's popular ones to fuel your summertime shenanigans.



From crisp, fresh fish tacos to filling noodle bowls, the city has an impressive array of mobile eateries ready to help you eat well in the South Texas heat. And, as a bonus during these pandemic times, they offer a delicious way to avoid indoor dining.



As always, we suggest checking these mobile miracles out on social media before visiting for the most up-to-date info on location and hours.