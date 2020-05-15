30 Essential San Antonio Taco Joints Open Right Now
Here at the Current, we strive to bring you hyperlocal, puro news, and let’s be real: there’s nothing more puro than a list of taco joints that are open and ready to take your money. We did all the legwork, sorting through hundreds of taco spots to bring you 30 that are unique, authentic and — most importantly — open for business, whether it be via delivery, takeout or at limited capacity in their dining rooms. Just consider this your Taco Tuesday bible.
You're welcome.
Carnitas Don Raúl-USA
2202 Broadway St., (210) 427-3202, carnitasdonraul.com
The carnitas from this mom-and-pop shop were featured on Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles,” a documentary on the best tacos in Mexico. Now, their gigantic tacos are served out of a mobile kitchen, parked comfortably on Broadway Street, near the Pearl. Call the shop to take your carnitas to-go, or order via GrubHub.
Photo via Instagram /
carnitas_don_raul.usa
Chela’s Tacos
Various Locations, chelas-tacos.com
Chela’s is known for their fresh, authentic Mexican plates, and has reopened dining rooms at both locations, adhering to state-mandated social distancing, health and hygiene practices. If you’re still anxious about dining in, you call to place a to-go order, or have it delivered by Favor.
Photo via Instagram /
chelastacos
Con Huevos Tacos
1629 E Houston St., (210) 229-9295, facebook.com/Con-Huevos-Tacos
You can spot Con Huevos from a mile away, thanks to the punchy shade of teal and Frida mural on the side of the building. Their tacos are filling and savory, and the aguas frescas are vibrant, made fresh daily with seasonal produce. Place an online order for takeout, or get your tacos delivered via UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
conhuevostacos
La Consentida Food Truck
Various Locations, facebook.com/LaConsentidaUSA
If lots of diced onion and cilantro in your mini tacos are your jam, this is the spot for you. Check their Instagram page for their weekly schedule, or order for delivery via DoorDash or UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
210culturesa
Eddie’s Taco House Bar & Grill
Various Locations, facebook.com/eddiestacohouse
If you’re still carrying cash, you can swing through the drive-thru of this long-time downtown favorite; they still operate on a cash-only basis. Though, if plastic is your preferred method of payment, you can always order for delivery via UberEats or Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram /
instagrub_sabest
Henry’s Puffy Tacos
Various Locations, henryspuffytacos.com
Every San Antonian has their go-to puffy taco joint, so we’d be remiss not to feature a few. Henry’s Puffy Tacos is offering their full menu, family meals and alcohol to-go with drive-thru service at both locations and delivery via Postmates and DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
henryspuffytacos
Taquitos West Ave
2818 West Ave, (210) 525-9888, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
Taquitos West Avenue al pastor mini tacos are always super moist and are basically a cult classic weekend treat for Balcones Heights residents. They offer other meats throughout the week, like bistec, tripas and lengua, and have a panaderia inside. Order delivery via Postmates, Doordash or Grubhub, or call the restaurant directly to place a takeout order.
Photo via Instagram /
datingtoeat
Chilaquil
2202 Broadway eatchilaquil.com
Chilaquil is known for their super fresh, vibrant eats. Order tacos, tortas and their signature chilaquiles online for pickup or delivery via UberEats or Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram / eatchilaquil
El Milagrito
521 E. Woodlawn Ave, (210) 737-8646, elmilagritocafe.com
If you’re itching to get out of the house, El Milagrito has opened their patio for al fresco dining — socially distanced, of course. You can also order your food to-go by calling in a pickup order, or finding them on DoorDash, Grubhub or Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
elmilagritocafe
Erick’s Tacos
12715 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 590-0994, erickstacos.business.site
Erick's Tacos & Fruteria has been a northside staple for years, slinging savory, filling tacos and stacked mangonadas that are dynamite. Walk up to order to-go, or order delivery via Postmates, Grubhub or DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
erickstacos
Tacos Chagos
11827 Perrin Beitel Rd., (210) 637-9815, facebook.com/tacoschagos
Chago’s still hasn’t opened their dining room, but you’ll want to take these stacked tacos home anyways so you can unbutton your pants when you’re done. Call the Northeast side shop to place a to-go order, or find them on Grubhub or DoorDash for delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
ohthatnikkiyoung
Ray's Puffy Tacos
822 SW 19th St., raysdriveinn.net
Order delivery or pickup from Ray's Drive Inn, who boasts the creation of the puffy taco. We’re not going to get in the middle of the puffy taco debate, but we will say that the drive-in model is super convenient for social distancing.
Photo via Instagram /
raysdriveinn
Rolando’s Super Tacos
919 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 549-5950, facebook.com/RolandosSuperTacos1
We didn’t think they made takeout boxes big enough to house a super taco from Rolando’s, but they’re offering take out and delivery, so it must be a thing. Order delivery via DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats or Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram /
satexasfoodies
Takikos Taco Stop
9355 Culebra Road Suite 103, (210) 352-5234, facebook.com/takikosculebra
Takikos serves up super cheesy tacos and quesadillas on handmade corn tortillas. Also notable: horchata. On tap. Now open for limited dine-in service as well as take out and delivery via DoorDash and Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
satxrated
Tapatio Vegan Tacos
1203 S. Alamo St., tapatiovegantacos.com
Tapatio offers meat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free… let’s just say that if you have dietary restrictions that typically make tacos a no-no, Tapatio Vegan Tacos can probably help you out. Order for pickup via their website, or find them on UberEats, Grubhub or DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
tapatiovegantacos
Leah's Mexican Restaurant
8022 Kitty Hawk, (210) 276-0440, facebook.com/jorgecaracheo86
This understated Northeast side taco spot offers classic Tex-Mex plates at hefty portions and super affordable prices. While the dining room has yet to reopen, you can place an order for takeout or find Leah’s on DoorDash.
Photo via Facebook /
jorgecaracheo86
The Little Taco Factory
Various Locations, facebook.com/The-Little-Taco-Factory-Mexican-Restaurant
If you indulge a little too much on to-go booze this weekend, you can order some hangover-killing breakfast tacos from the Little Taco Factory via Doordash, Postmates or Grubhub. The family decided it’s best to wait to open their dining room, but curbside and delivery are still available.
Photo via Instagram /
sacurrent
Maria’s Cafe
Various Locations, facebook.com/Marias-Cafe-265598423486322
Maria’s is a neighborhood legend, featuring a colorful menu of plates and tacos named after employees and regulars like the Tomlette, the Gnarly Charlie plate, or the Raulito Loco. Even local artist Cruz Ortiz frequents Maria’s for creative fuel.
Photo via Instagram /
sacurrent
Mister Diablo Taco Truck
Various Locations, facebook.com/misterdiablotacotruck
Shaven directly off the trompo — a rotating spit of savory al pastor meat — and right onto the tortillas, Mister Diablo’s tacos are guaranteed to be served fresh. Call ahead to place your order for pickup, or make your way to the truck and order on the spot.
Photo via Instagram /
misterdiablotacotruck
The Original Donut Shop
3307 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Fluffy flour tortillas, perfectly seasoned filling and perfectly melty cheese makes any order from The Original Donut Shop a perfect breakfast package. Open for drive thru, take-out, curbside and delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
original_donut_shop
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
Sangria on the Burg offers a huge menu of tacos every Tuesday, with fillings like pork belly, queso fundido, wood-grilled mushrooms and chicken verde. They also offer a sangria kit that could go perfectly with those tacos. Order online for curbside or take-out, for delivery via DoorDash, Favor and Grubhub, or you can take a very distant seat inside the dining room or patio.
Photo via Instagram /
sangriaontheburg
Taco House
6307 San Pedro Ave, (210) 341-3136, facebook.com/tacohousesa
Another contender in the puffy taco arena, Taco House on San Pedro is known for their fresh tortillas and hearty fajitas. Call the restaurant to place your take-out or curbside order, or find them on Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram /
cheatdayswithjojo
Tacos Ricos
8025 Bandera Road, (210) 543-7244, facebook.com/mr.toromexicanrestauran
You can treat yourself to some 99-cent breakfast tacos from Tacos Ricos via DoorDash or Postmates, or swing by their drive-thru window. Curbside service available when you order via phone.
Photo via Instagram /
tacosricos.sa
Taurinos Mexican Restaurant
Various Locations, facebook.com/TaurinosNoOne
When a hearty Mexican plato is all your heart desires, look no further than Taurinos. With an extensive menu that now includes huge fruit cups, there will definitely be something for everyone to enjoy. Open for take-out, curbside, drive thru and delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
taurinossa
Teka Molino
7231 San Pedro, (210) 344-7281, tekamolino.com
Not only can you get Teka Molino favorites like their enchilada plates and margaritas to-go, but they’ve put together some huge family meals, too. Order your Teka fix for takeout, or find them on Postmates, DoorDash or UberEats to have your goods delivered.
Photo via Instagram /
tekamolino
Tacos El Regio
Various Locations, facebook.com/TacosElRegio411
With two accessible locations to choose from and an almost cult-like following, Tacos El Regio has the "best tacos on Earth!” — at least, that’s what their Facebook page says. In any case, people rave about their mini tacos, and it’s difficult to argue with a huge selection of Mexican sodas to wash everything down. Open for pickup and delivery via DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
tacoselregiotx
Macho Libre
5834 Babcock Road, (210) 455-0443, macho-libre.com
A fun, fast-casual spot just off of Babcock Road, Macho Libre serves up burritos, burritacos (basically a taco served on a homemade flour tortilla), street tacos, bowls, quesadillas and family meals. They’re currently taking orders online, by phone or in the drive thru. Delivery also available via UberEats or Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
macholibresatx
La Gloria
Various Locations, chefjohnnyhernandez.com
Johnny Hernandez’s La Gloria celebrated 10 years in business last week, so you know they’re doing something right. They have everything from margarita kits to specialty tacos. Dine in on the patio at the Pearl location, or order takeout. Delivery also available via Grubhub and Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
lagloriapearl
Taqueria Datapoint
1702 W Gramercy Place, (210)733-1323, zomato.com/taqueria-datapoint
Though the beloved Medical Center location is closed indefinitely, the Deco district location is just the ticket when you’re looking for no-nonsense, straightforward tacos. Stop by the shop for takeout or order delivery via Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram /
lovelyhaitian4ever
Torchy’s Tacos
Multiple locations, torchystacos.com
We know, we know. Listing an Austin-based chain on a San Anto taco joint list is a tiny bit sacrilegious. But you know, there’s something to be said for consistency and margarita kits that come with a 375mL bottle of Cazadores or El Jimador Tequila. Dining rooms are open at 25% capacity, or you can order your food and booze for pickup or delivery via DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
Oncarlysplate
