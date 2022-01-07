Actor Martin Kove explains how his classic character became more than a bad guy in Cobra Kai 

click to enlarge Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Martin Kove (right) has played Karate Kid villain John Kreese in three films and three season's of Netflix's Cobra Kai.

The roster of movie villains from 1984 runs deep — from the title cyborg assassin into slasher Freddy Krueger into Stripe, the leader of the mischievous monsters inThe most grounded of all the bad guys from that year, however, was John Kreese, the intimidating sensei at the center of. In the movie, Kreese is a Vietnam War veteran who opens a dojo where he trains his students to fight with a bully mentality.Over a 37-year stretch, actor Martin Kove has played Kreese in three films and in three seasons of Netflix’s. He returned to reprise his role as the merciless karate teacher when the new series debuted in 2018.The upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai features Kreese joining forces with his old war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to lead his students into battle against a group of competitors merged into one team by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).During an interview with the, Kove talked about his ties to Texas, what makes a classic movie and why he believes Kreese is more than a conventional villain in theseries. The new season ofdebuted on Netflix Dec. 31.Oh, yeah, my birthday is on the same day that the Alamo fell: March 6. I have a metaphysical connection to Texas. I’m a big fan of the Old West, and Texas is where all the cowboys are from. Any time I can get down to Texas, especially San Antonio, is great.Yeah, I was in San Antonio when we shot] years ago. Anytime I’m there, I’ll have my driver stop at the Alamo. If I can take the tour or just walk around the outside, I’ll do it. I love San Antonio. To me, any part of Texas is just incredible.Thirty-five years ago, I didn’t because I was lazy. Now, I create a backstory for every character I play. When we all signed up to do [], I said sure, but I told [the production team] I wanted the character to have moments of vulnerability and texture. I wanted to explore what made [Kreese] so tough, not really a villain, but sort of a misunderstood character. They were very perceptive. They did all their homework.Oh, yeah, I think so. Season 4 is really exciting. There are touches of vulnerability [in Kreese] that you wouldn’t expect. Kreese is not an evil villain. As Season 4 progresses, there will be a lot of surprises. People are learning to appreciate [Kreese] a lot more. All the characters [in] aren’t written in black and white like they were in the movies. In the movies, it was written as the good guys versus the bad guys. We were the bad guys and [Daniel] and Miyagi were the good guys. Now, everybody’s a little gray.I always lean toward Westerns.was great.was in 1976, but that was such a formative character. I think Clint Eastwood hit it out of the park with. To me, what constitutes a classic movie is when people are still saying the lines 35 years later like “May the force be with you” and “Wax on, wax off” and “Sweep the leg” and “No mercy.” These days, it’s hard to find a classic.Yeah, a classic is something that the whole family can appreciate — like. Everyone gathers around the TV to watch it. It’s likein that way. Every age group get something from. That’s why it’s such a success.