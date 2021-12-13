As winter sets in, Texas' Shiner Beer releases Bonfire Brewskis variety pack 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Shiner Beer

The weather is getting colder, and Texas-based Shiner Beer is showcasing its seasonal taste profiles in a holiday sampler called Bonfire Brewskis.The variety packs, available in six- and 12-count options, include three limited-edition beers, Toasted Amber, S’more and Trail Ale. The samplers are available now in area liquor stores.According to the brewer:For nostalgic beer drinkers, Shiner has also released its annual Holiday Cheer Dunkelweizen, brewed with Texas peaches and pecans. The seasonal offering has gained something of a cult following of folks who love its dark, malty flavors.Holiday Cheer sales have grown 47% since the beer's 2017 launch, according to the brewer. In keeping with that demand, Shiner has also released new five-liter mini-kegs of Holiday Cheer this year.