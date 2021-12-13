As winter sets in, Texas' Shiner Beer releases Bonfire Brewskis variety pack 

click to enlarge
Shiner Beer has launched a holiday variety pack of Bonfire Brewskis.
The weather is getting colder, and Texas-based Shiner Beer is showcasing its seasonal taste profiles in a holiday sampler called Bonfire Brewskis.
The variety packs, available in six- and 12-count options, include three limited-edition beers, Toasted Amber, S’more and Trail Ale. The samplers are available now in area liquor stores.
According to the brewer:
- Toasted Amber is a 4.5% ABV amber lager brewed with toasted malts and features a crisp, subtly sweet finish.
- S’more is brewed with dark, roasted malts and Texas craft chocolate. The 5% ABV brown ale is sweet and rich.
- Trail Ale is a slightly salty and sweet dark ale brewed with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate. At 5% ABV, the brew purports to be “perfectly balanced.”
For nostalgic beer drinkers, Shiner has also released its annual Holiday Cheer Dunkelweizen, brewed with Texas peaches and pecans. The seasonal offering has gained something of a cult following of folks who love its dark, malty flavors.
Shiner Beer's annual release of Holiday Cheer is now in stores.
Holiday Cheer sales have grown 47% since the beer's 2017 launch, according to the brewer. In keeping with that demand, Shiner has also released new five-liter mini-kegs of Holiday Cheer this year.
