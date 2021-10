Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse to host Howl-O-Ween fundraiser for San Antonio Pets Alive on Saturday 

click image Instagram / barbcutie

Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse’s Oct. 30 Howl-O-Ween event will benefit local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive.

San Antonio's Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse will hold a Howl-O-Ween event on Saturday to raise money for local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive The barbecue restaurant, located at 5603 Presidio Parkway, will hold the fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Festivities will include live music and costume contests with awards for cutest pup, cutest kid and cutest family theme.Aside from its usual human-focused menu of wings, smoked turkey, chicken, pulled pork and brisket, Bar-B-Cutie will sell its signature puppucinos — whipped cream soufflés topped with bacon bits — and puppy platters, donating a portion of the proceeds to SAPA.San Antonio Pets Alive provides programs and services to eliminate the killing of at-risk animals due to lack of space, adopters or fosters. It was founded in 2012 by a group of women in response to rising euthanasia rates at the city municipal shelter. Since its inception, SAPA has saved more than 50,000 pets' lives.