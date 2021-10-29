Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse to host Howl-O-Ween fundraiser for San Antonio Pets Alive on Saturday 

By
click image Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse’s Oct. 30 Howl-O-Ween event will benefit local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive. - INSTAGRAM / BARBCUTIE
  • Instagram / barbcutie
  • Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse’s Oct. 30 Howl-O-Ween event will benefit local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive.
San Antonio's Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse will hold a Howl-O-Ween event on Saturday to raise money for local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive.

The barbecue restaurant, located at 5603 Presidio Parkway, will hold the fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Festivities will include live music and costume contests with awards for cutest pup, cutest kid and cutest family theme.



Aside from its usual human-focused menu of wings, smoked turkey, chicken, pulled pork and brisket, Bar-B-Cutie will sell its signature puppucinos — whipped cream soufflés topped with bacon bits — and puppy platters, donating a portion of the proceeds to SAPA.

San Antonio Pets Alive provides programs and services to eliminate the killing of at-risk animals due to lack of space, adopters or fosters. It was founded in 2012 by a group of women in response to rising euthanasia rates at the city municipal shelter. Since its inception, SAPA has saved more than 50,000 pets' lives.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Starbucks employees scheduled for huge raises and could make up to $23 an hour Read More

  2. These 5 San Antonio bars will be overrun with booze — and boos — Halloween weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake Read More

  4. San Antonio episode of new series from United Tacos of America host to screen at Islla Street Brewing Read More

  5. Saint City Supper Club partners with San Antonio event venue The Espee for year-long dinner series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation