December 06, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Bexar County Jail inmate, 29, dies following suspected 'medical episode' 

click to enlarge Alexandra Gedminas, 29, was found unresponsive Sunday morning and subsequently declared dead. - BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
  • Alexandra Gedminas, 29, was found unresponsive Sunday morning and subsequently declared dead.
Authorities pronounced a 29-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate dead after she was discovered unresponsive in a booking cell, according to a BCSO news release. 

Staff at the county's Adult Detention Center tried to save the life of Alexandra Gedminas on Sunday morning but were unable to revive her. She was declared dead at 10:45 a.m., according to the county statement.



Gedminas "may have experienced a medical episode" prior to being discovered unconscious, according to the release. However, the medical examiner's office will ultimately determine her cause of death.

Gedminas was booked Wednesday on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Prior to Gedminas' death, BCSO reported fatalities by 18 inmates in its custody this year, according to data reported to the Texas Attorney General and compiled by the nonprofit group Texas Justice Initiative.

That tally of annual deaths is a new record that outstrips the 17 BCSO reported last year, according to TJI data. Roughly 81% of those fatalities took place in Bexar County Jail, according to the group's analysis.

