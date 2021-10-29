Boozy Halloween, Cha-Cha's Reopens: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Instagram / bonhamexchange

There will be no shortage of Halloween parties in San Antonio this weekend.

Who'd have thunk that on the week before Halloween so many people would be looking for the lowdown on local bars throwing costume contests and spooky parties?Well, we counted the clicks, and it turns out lots ofreaders were. Our roundup of five SA night spots with hopping Halloween parties was among our most-read food and drink stories of the week.Beyond that, folks took interest in a story about a new dog-friendly beer garden expected to open soon plus news that SA Starbucks employees are are in for a big uptick in hourly pay — some hitting $23 an hour. Maybe some other service-industry spots complaining about labor shortages should take note, eh?