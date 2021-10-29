Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Boozy Halloween, Cha-Cha's Reopens: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

By
click to enlarge There will be no shortage of Halloween parties in San Antonio this weekend. - INSTAGRAM / BONHAMEXCHANGE
  • Instagram / bonhamexchange
  • There will be no shortage of Halloween parties in San Antonio this weekend.
Who'd have thunk that on the week before Halloween so many people would be looking for the lowdown on local bars throwing costume contests and spooky parties?

Well, we counted the clicks, and it turns out lots of Current readers were. Our roundup of five SA night spots with hopping Halloween parties was among our most-read food and drink stories of the week.



Beyond that, folks took interest in a story about a new dog-friendly beer garden expected to open soon plus news that SA Starbucks employees are are in for a big uptick in hourly pay — some hitting $23 an hour. Maybe some other service-industry spots complaining about labor shortages should take note, eh?
