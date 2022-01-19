Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

Chef-driven Titans of Tailgate cookoff returning to San Antonio’s Sunken Garden Theater 

Iron Chef-testant Jason Dady shows off his grilling skills. - JASON DADY
  • Jason Dady
  • Iron Chef-testant Jason Dady shows off his grilling skills.
The third annual Titans of Tailgate will roll into San Antonio’s Sunken Garden Theater next month, pitting local chefs against each other in a grilling battle that raises money for local high school culinary programs.

The Feb. 5 event is a partnership between restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria and San Antonio chef Jason Dady, a contestant on Food Network's Iron Chef America and owner of eateries including Range, The Bin, Tre Trettoria and Two Bros. BBQ Market.



Attendees can swig beer, wine and spirits while sampling food from culinarians battling to see who takes home the Titan of the Tailgate title. Past competitors include Dady himself, Stephanie Izard of Cabra in Chicago, Iron Chef Showdown champ David Bancroft of Acre Restaurant in Alabama, James Beard Award winner Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa in Boston and Leo Davila of San Antonio’s Catch the Wave and Stixs + Stone.

General admission tickets cost $75, while children's tickets run $50 — ages 12 and under enter free. The $150 VIP tickets include a special tasting and private event, along with a meet-and-greet and tailgate swag.

