October 29, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Comedian George Lopez adds two more San Antonio shows, and tickets go on sale Friday 

By
George Lopez has launched a sitcom career into stints as a late night host and newer ventures as a podcaster and restaurateur.
  • Courtesy Image / George Lopez
  • George Lopez has launched a sitcom career into stints as a late night host and newer ventures as a podcaster and restaurateur.
Grammy-nominated stand-up comic George Lopez has added a pair of 10 p.m. performances to his already-scheduled two-night run at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.

A local favorite, Lopez is already performing 7 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, December 3-4.



Tickets go for the newly scheduled performances go on sale Friday, October 29 at noon. A limited number of tickets remain for his early shows. Tickets are available online.

Lopez rose to national attention with his 2000s-era eponymous TV sitcom. He's also has tried his hand at being a late night host, an author, a restauranteur and a podcaster.

$40.50-$225, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

