Don’t quit that day job, San Antonio: El Pasoan named spice company’s 'director of taco relations' 

El Paso native Jo Luna is McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations.

“ I can't express how excited I am for this opportunity to share my genuine love for tacos, ” Luna said in a release. “To me, there is no better way to form a connection than by sharing a meal. I am going to show the world just how amazing my heritage is, one taco at a time.”

After teasing San Antonio foodies this summer with the creation of a "director of taco relations" position, spice purveyor McCormick this week selected El Paso native Jo Luna to fill the role.The newly created gig promised a staggering $100,000 salary for four months of Mexican food-focused work. Taco 'bout a dream job.The Maryland-based company rolled out a candidate search in July and fielded some 5,000 applications from taco-obsessed foodies. It announced the hiring of Luna — a Youtuber, content creator and taco connoisseur — on Monday.In her new role, Luna will work with McCormick's branding team to develop recipes using its Taco Seasoning Mix. She'll also connect with fellow connoisseurs to discuss the latest in taco trends.