January 17, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Federal drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday at San Antonio's Alamodome 

click to enlarge The Alamodome's forthcoming COVID-19 testing site will be open seven days a week. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The Alamodome's forthcoming COVID-19 testing site will be open seven days a week.
The city of San Antonio on Tuesday will open a federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Alamodome.

Opened with support from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the site will operate seven days a week in the arena's Lot C at Cherry Street and Montana. It will provide testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 4.



Appointments are required and are available by calling (800) 635-8611 or visiting the center's online booking site.

Bexar is one six Texas counties approved for a federal COVID-19 testing site after the surge in omicron cases overwhelmed testing facilities statewide.

The Alamodome site will use a shallow nasal PCR test and return most results within 48 hours. Sunday tests will have a 72-hour turnaround time. Current capacity at the arena is 1,200 tests per day, but it can be expanded, according to local officials.

The site will close on January 22, 28, 29 and 30 for previously scheduled Alamodome events.

Information on additional San Antonio testing locations and vaccine pop-up clinics are available on the city's COVID-19 website or by calling 311 and selecting option eight.

