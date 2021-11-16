Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021

Festive Christmas light display Lightscape debuts at San Antonio Botanical Garden this week 

By
click to enlarge Lightscape will bring seasonal cheer to the San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 19. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
  • Lightscape will bring seasonal cheer to the San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 19.
First premiering and selling out in the U.K. and Chicago, Lightscape will debut in Texas at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Friday, Nov. 19.

Visitors will have the chance to welcome the holiday spirit with a spectacular mile-long illuminated path through the garden. They’ll also be able to enjoy a dazzling display of a Winter Cathedral made of 100,000 twinkling lights and be awed by a sparkling field of light-up bluebonnets.



The enchanting illuminations feature both the work of local and international artists.

To add to the holiday cheer of the light shows, guests can enjoy festive food and drinks, including roasting s’mores.

$18-$55, Entry times every 15 minutes from 5:45-9:15 p.m., Friday. Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org/lightscape.

