Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 13, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins taking his latest speaking tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center 

By
click to enlarge Henry Rollins likes to talk, and that's what he'll be doing at the Tobin Center come next spring. Photo credit: Heidi May - FACEBOOK / HENRY ROLLINS, HEIDI MAY
  • Facebook / Henry Rollins, Heidi May
  • Henry Rollins likes to talk, and that's what he'll be doing at the Tobin Center come next spring. Photo credit: Heidi May
One-time Black Flag frontman and present-day media personality Henry Rollins will bring his Good to See You 2022 speaking tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Tuesday, May 3.

Expect Rollins to "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months," according to the Tobin's promotional materials. Doesn't exactly sound like the kind of wild tour stories that populated his Get in the Van memoir, but OK.



Speaking engagements and readings have been part of Rollins' schtick since he joined the groundbreaking punk band Black Flag in the early '80s. In addition to his Rollins Band tours and releases, the shouter has released a slew of spoken-word albums and books, including the aforementioned tour diary.

Rollins' gift of gab has also landed him gigs hosting radio shows and cable TV programs as well as acting work, including a recurring role on Sons of Anarchy.

Tickets for the San Antonio show, which will take place in the Tobin's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. The highest-priced tickets include a meet-and-greet event. Just don't ask Uncle Hank to arm wrestle.

$34.50-$211.50, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Luminaria reveals lineup of featured artists for November 13 Contemporary Arts Festival Read More

  2. Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint Read More

  3. San Antonio Museum of Art marks 40th year with show of rarely seen works that opens Saturday Read More

  4. Slab Cinema's October offerings continue with Saturday screening of Hotel Transylvania Read More

  5. Free festival celebrates monarch butterfly and other pollinators at Confluence Park Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation