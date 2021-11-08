Installation at San Antonio's Luminaria art festival stolen prior to this weekend's event 

One of the large installations set to be showcased in this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival has been stolen.
On Monday, Luminaria sent an email requesting locals be on the lookout for a truck and trailer containing the stolen art piece, an installation made by Of the Serpent, a group of artists comprised of Joseph Rogers, Timofay Trofimenkov, Jorge Luis Gamboa and Peyson Jones.
"Last night, one of the large art installations slated for Saturday's festival was stolen! If you see a Nissan Frontier license plate GYF 4960 or Trailer RV number RV 3706, please call it in to 911 or send us a message," the email reads. "It belongs to Timofay Trofimenkov, and the Of the Serpent team based out of Lone Star Arts District."
Luminaria posted similar messages on its social media channels.
The art installation was inside a trailer hitched to the truck, which was stolen Sunday night, according to a report by TV station KENS5.
Luminaria will take place at Hemisfair and the Henry B. González Convention Center this Saturday.
