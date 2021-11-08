Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Installation at San Antonio's Luminaria art festival stolen prior to this weekend's event 

By
click to enlarge The art installation was inside a trailer that was stolen on Sunday night. - COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
  • The art installation was inside a trailer that was stolen on Sunday night.

One of the large installations set to be showcased in this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival has been stolen.

On Monday, Luminaria sent an email requesting locals be on the lookout for a truck and trailer containing the stolen art piece, an installation made by Of the Serpent, a group of artists comprised of Joseph Rogers, Timofay Trofimenkov, Jorge Luis Gamboa and Peyson Jones.

"Last night, one of the large art installations slated for Saturday's festival was stolen! If you see a Nissan Frontier license plate GYF 4960 or Trailer RV number RV 3706, please call it in to 911 or send us a message," the email reads. "It belongs to Timofay Trofimenkov, and the Of the Serpent team based out of Lone Star Arts District."

Luminaria posted similar messages on its social media channels.

The art installation was inside a trailer hitched to the truck, which was stolen Sunday night, according to a report by TV station KENS5.

Luminaria will take place at Hemisfair and the Henry B. González Convention Center this Saturday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival will light up downtown San Antonio this Saturday Read More

  2. Stolen Luminaria art installation found in San Antonio but will require major repairs Read More

  3. Annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival to celebrate Native American traditions on Saturday Read More

  4. 10 endangered Komodo dragons hatch at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  5. ‘I Just Like to Make Work’: A peek inside the weird world of enigmatic San Antonio artist James Smolleck Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation