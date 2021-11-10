Italian sandwich concept Gigi’s Deli to hold grand opening at San Antonio’s Little Death wine shop 

click image Instagram / eatgigis

Gigi’s Deli will hold a grand opening soiree at San Antonio’s Little Death wine shop Nov. 12.

San Antonians with an affinity for Italian sandwiches can mark their calendars for a Friday, Nov. 12 grand opening party of epic proportions, featuring sandos from Gigi’s Deli and champagne from Little Death wine shop.

Gigi’s Deli kicked off its pop-up concept at Little Death earlier this fall, slinging hearty, loaded sandwiches at the St. Mary’s Street wine shop on the weekends. On Tuesday, the sandwich outfit took to social media to share grand opening party details.

Sandwich (and wine) fans can hit up Little Death Friday for a special sandwich menu starting at 5 p.m. The celebratory bubbly will show up later, around 7 p.m.

Little Death Wine Shop is located at 2327 N. St. Mary’s Street. Gigi’s Deli will serve up its giant sandos from 5 p.m. to sellout.

