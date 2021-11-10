Italian sandwich concept Gigi’s Deli to hold grand opening at San Antonio’s Little Death wine shop 

San Antonians with an affinity for Italian sandwiches can mark their calendars for a Friday, Nov. 12 grand opening party of epic proportions, featuring sandos from Gigi’s Deli and champagne from Little Death wine shop.
Gigi’s Deli kicked off its pop-up concept at Little Death earlier this fall, slinging hearty, loaded sandwiches at the St. Mary’s Street wine shop on the weekends. On Tuesday, the sandwich outfit took to social media to share grand opening party details.
Sandwich (and wine) fans can hit up Little Death Friday for a special sandwich menu starting at 5 p.m. The celebratory bubbly will show up later, around 7 p.m.
Little Death Wine Shop is located at 2327 N. St. Mary’s Street. Gigi’s Deli will serve up its giant sandos from 5 p.m. to sellout.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.