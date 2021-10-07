Jeret Peña's Three Star Bar, San Antonio’s newest 'dad bar,' is now open 

click image
Instagram / drink_whisperer
Three Star Bar is now open.
Three Star Bar, the latest drinkery from acclaimed San Antonio cocktailers Jeret Peña and Rob Gourlay has opened in the Government Hill area, serving up approachable tipples in a no-fuss atmosphere.
Peña, a James Beard semi-finalist, is known for helming cocktail-focused spots such as The Brooklynite, Still Golden, Stay Golden and Hello Paradise. The latter, situated across the street from Three Star, opened in December
of 2020.
Peña describes Three Star, located at 521 E. Grayson St., as a "neighborhood, old-timey dad bar.” Appropriately, it features neon beer signs, stained glass lamps, vintage trophies and a pinball machine. The non-ironic wood paneling was sourced from a Hill Country mobile home outfitter.
Instagram / drink_whisperer
Three Star Bar offers a "neighborhood, old-timey dad bar" feel.
Three Star’s approachable vibe doesn’t stop at the decor, though.
The new spot's blue-collar tap offerings include Coors Banquet, Shiner Bock, Lone Star and Pabst Blue Ribbon as well as a housemade seltzer dubbed Three Star Seltzer.
Mixed drinks are available, but sans the flourish one may have come to expect from Peña’s previous spots. The menu includes Moscow mules and Peña’s "hoodrat" spin — his words, not ours — on the gin and tonic, which calls for pickle juice.
Three Star serves eats from chef Josh Calderon such as meatball sandwiches, a grilled cheese on jalapeño cheddar bread, burgers and tater tots. A late night menu, offered from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., includes chili-dog Frito pies.
Three Star Bar is open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
