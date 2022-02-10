Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Kura Sushi, San Antonio’s first and only conveyor-belt sushi bar, will begin serving next week 

Kura Sushi is located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite - 384.
  • Instagram / kurasushi_usa
  • Kura Sushi is located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384.
Kura Sushi, San Antonio’s first taste of Japanese automated sushi dining, is finally opening its doors, bringing nigiri, rolls, hand rolls, gunkan maki, ramen and desserts to the Alamo Quarry Market starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Kura's claim to fame is that its fresh, handmade sushi is carried along on a revolving conveyor belt, allowing diners to pluck their choices from the automated system. While the process is a novelty in Texas, it's a staple of modern Japanese food culture.



To prepare SA sushi lovers for the opening, the eatery is offering a $5-off coupon to those who sign up for its email newsletter.

The restaurant, located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384, will be open noon-9 p.m. on Feb. 16-18. Starting Saturday, Feb. 19, it will open Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

