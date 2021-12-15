Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 15, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Lightwire Theater's holiday extravaganza comes to San Antonio on Sunday 

A Very Electric Christmas tells the story of Max, a young bird who gets lost on his journey home and ends up at the North Pole.
  • A Very Electric Christmas tells the story of Max, a young bird who gets lost on his journey home and ends up at the North Pole.
Not feeling the holiday spirit yet? Lightwire Theater’s dazzling neon puppets tell a one-of-a-kind Christmas story created to awaken hearts.

In this eye-popping performance, a young bird named Max gets lost on his journey home and ends up at the North Pole, where he encounters dancing poinsettias, caroling worms and the wicked Rat King.



Backed by a soundtrack that includes holiday classics by Mariah Carey and Nat King Cole, you can run into family, friends and a wicked foe with Max and discover the hope of Christmas.

This cheerful story aims to captivate the imaginations of children and adults alike.

$23-$53, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., freemancoliseum.com.

