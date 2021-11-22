Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Steve Aoki, Intocable, eLZhi and more 

By
click to enlarge Steve Aoki will ring in Thanksgiving at the new 1902 nightclub on Wed. Nov. 24. - INSTAGRAM / STEVEAOKI
  • Instagram / steveaoki
  • Steve Aoki will ring in Thanksgiving at the new 1902 nightclub on Wed. Nov. 24.
Turns out this is a good week for San Antonio music fans who want to be pelted with cake — and for those who would rather be pelted with infectious Norteño, skankin' ska or brutal death metal.

Whether or not you've been counting down the days until DJ Steve Aoki christens the swanky new east-of-downtown bar 1902, there will be plenty of nourishment for your ears and the selections are as diverse as they are delicious. Let's run it all down.



Tuesday, November 23

Homesafe
Illinois-based pop-punkers Homesafe are no strangers to San Antonio thanks to their heavy touring schedule. If you love stage diving, crowd surfing and anthemic singalongs, this may be well the show you’ve been waiting for. $12, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s Street, papertigersatx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Wednesday, November 24

Steve Aoki
You know the origin story. Successful producer with groups like Backstreet Boys and Linkin Park goes on to become a top-selling artist in his own right — an always-working, record-spinning machine. For this event, billed as “Thanksgiving Eve with Steve Aoki,” we can only wonder whether the Benihana heir and cake-throwing DJ will substitute pumpkin pie for his signature move. Spirit of the season and such. $55-$60, 9 p.m., 1902, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com. – Mike McMahan

Intocable
Grammy-winning Tejano act Intocable has broken barriers by being the first in its genre to perform at Dallas Cowboys Stadium, and it regularly plays sold-out arenas in Mexico with capacities of 10,000 or more. Guess you could say they’re a big deal. Then again, you probably already knew that. $49.50-$164, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, November 26

The Toasters
This New York-based ska band recently passed the 40-year mark, far outliving their genre’s 1990s revival. The Toasters endured frequent lineup changes during those decades but persevered through hard work and collaboration with the legendary Joe Jackson. They even managed to write the theme song to the Nickelodeon show KaBlam! with “Two-Tone Army.” $10-$15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Saturday, November 27

Wade Lowrie
Bandera singer-songwriter Wade Lowrie is set to make his Tobin Center debut in the venue’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. Lowrie uses his acoustic guitar, harmonica and trademark gritty vocals to convey songs about the beauty of living a simple life. $50, 8 p.m. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — EB

Silverstein, The Plot in You, Can’t Swim
Seems fitting that Canada’s Silverstein would include a San Antonio stop on its 20th anniversary tour. During the White Rabbit era, the post-hardcore group seemed like it was constantly on the club’s marquee. We’ve got to assme at least some of those local fans are still around to hunger for a blast from the emo past. $25, 6 p.m., 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — EB

eLZhi
Hip hop heads, take note. Detroit rapper eLZhi is arguably one of the most underrated emcees of the past 20 years. The performer is known for his unique lyrical style and delivery — think Nas and Kendrick Lamar — not to mention his unflinching criticism of commercial hip-hip. If one night of eLZhi just isn’t enough, he’s also scheduled to perform Sunday, Nov. 28 at the venue. $23, 8 p.m., Reggae Bar, 826 San Pedro Ave., (210) 772-9891, facebook.com/sanantonioreggae. — EB

Sunday, November 28

Vitriol
Portland-based death metal band Vitriol does an admirable job of replicating the chaos you feel in your brain when you have a headache. The group’s fast and brutal songs spare no ears, but they back up all that ferocity with highly technical musicianship. $12-$14, 6:30 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — BE

