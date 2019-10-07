Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary is Home to America’s Favorite and Most Talked About Natural Remedy

click to enlarge
Operating from Castle Hills and serving all of San Antonio and points beyond, Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary
has a range of products with cannabidiol (CBD).
Mary Jane's is the fastest growing CBD dIspensary chain in the United States.
The first San Antonio store, on Blanco Road opened June 17, 2019. Store owner Mason Habib has been an outside advisor to Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary since April 2018.
On May 5 of this year, he joined the company as a chairman and chief operating officer.
Habib subsequently became chief executive officer to help the company expand its operations outside existing store locations in Georgia and North Carolina.
“I came from mergers and acquisitions background,” Habib says.
“Before Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary, I was assisting private and public companies with merger and acquisitions services through my PacificShore Ventures company.”
Habib continues: “The CBD Industry has been growing in the last few years and I chose to join this industry because of its potential health benefit to millions of people.”
Marisa Flores, marketing manager, joined the company this past March.
“Before I was here with Mason at Mary Jane’s, I was at Red McCombs for about four and a half years and going to school. Now I’m at the University of Texas at San Antonio, achieving my bachelor’s degree in environmental science.”
Flores continues: “I have always had a love for nature and as I grew up, I’ve gained my love for cannabis and the power of the plant.”
Habib says there’s always lots to check out at Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary. The store has all kinds of accessories, creams, edibles, natural beauty products, oils, vapes, even aids for your canine or feline companion.
Some of the store’s best sellers include Mary Jane’s brand Full Spectrum CBD Oil, which can help to relieve symptoms from pain and nausea to stress.
Mary Jane’s 30-piece, 300mg Rainbow Bites dummies are a flavorful, fun way to get your daily intake of CBD.
Mary Jane’s CBD Magic Pain Cream is fast-acting, all-natural, affordable topical pain relief.
Mary Jane’s CBD Treats for Dogs are all-natural, non-GMO treats that relieve pups of pain or nausea.
click to enlarge
“What makes Mary Jane’s stand out is our wide range in variety. Most stores will have tinctures and creams, but we have anything you pretty much want or need,” Habib says.
“We do have customers who needs are more sensitive, but not to worry, we have an isolate powder you can mix into your favorite products to enjoy the wonders of CBD.”
Most customers are surprised when they see CBD hemp flower in the store.
“As soon as we open the case, you can definitely smell that we have an array of strains,” Habib says.
Mary Jane’s branded products are third-party lab-tested and approved.
“All of our third-party brands have their lab report on all of their products as well,” Habib says.
“We survey customers to find out which products have an effect on them and which ones don't and then we reevaluate those products to replace them with more quality ones. We also carry the most CBD products in our stores compare to our competitors in every city we are located.”
Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary on Blanco had two grand opening events. A second San Antonio location, on Potranco Road, opened Sept. 20 with its own grand opening party.
“Our out-of-state stores have had more events due to them being open for over a year and it’s the same kind of vibes,” Habib says.
"We have free pizza and drinks with samples and the opportunity to introduce our customers to one another in the cannabis community.”
Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary, 7115 Blanco Road, #113, is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 210-878-4000 for more or shop at mjcbdd.com
.
Mary Jane’s will be opening its 5th store on October 15th at Bandera 1604,
our 6th store is opening on November 1st at 20770 US-281 #107, San Antonio, TX 78258 and 7th is opening in Austin by December.