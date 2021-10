San Antonio’s new 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's sets Nov. 14 opening date 

click image Instagram / bubbysjsf

Bubby's Jewish Soul Food will use recipes sourced from family archives.

Fans of traditional Jewish fare will soon have a new San Antonio spot to enjoy bagels, bialys and babkas. After unveiling its concept this summer , Bubby's Jewish Soul Food has set a Sunday, Nov. 14 opening date.Married business partners Jason and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske are opening the North Central San Antonio eatery, whose menu is based on recipes passed on by their very own bubbies, or grandmothers. Along with fine-tuned versions of age-old recipes, the Nuttall-Fiskes are also aiming to offer a unique environment in which to nosh."The aesthetic is not what you would expect from a deli," Jason Nuttall-Fiske told the. "What pops into my head when I think, ‘deli’ is the old-school New York-type spot. Kind of tired, hundreds of pictures on the wall of the owner with various celebrities, it’s all just a little bit greasy ... the aesthetic at Bubby’s is colorful, happy and there’s a pretty high level of design to it, for a delicatessen."The Nov. 14 grand opening will include a blessing and mezuzah affixment ceremony, a traditional event used to distinguish a Jewish home — or, in this case, a business space that follows Jewish tradition.The 1,700-square-foot restaurant will feature counter seating and patio space for 30 guests. Diners will be able to nosh on sandwiches, soups and deli counter items, including Bubby Edna’s matzo balls and Bubby Christine’s deviled egg salad.Folks who attend the grand opening, which will run 1-4 p.m., can enjoy a complimentary bagel and schmear in celebration.Bubby’s — located at 12730 NW Military Highway — will be open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday through Friday.