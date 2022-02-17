Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 17, 2022

Multitalented comedian JR De Guzman sells out weekend of shows at LOL Comedy Club 

COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Some creative types just aren’t satisfied working in one medium, and comedian JR De Guzman fits in that category.

He started out as a music teacher — until he realized “that means teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers.” So, he escaped that hellish existence by taking the easy road … to being a stand-up comic?



Naturally, De Guzman incorporated his musical skills into his comedy shows and eventually earned a 15-minute slot on Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup. Since then, he’s also appeared on Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City. In 2017 he released the album Dual Citizen on iTunes, where it quickly roared up the charts.

Born in the Philippines and raised in LA, De Guzman pulls from his experiences as an immigrant and an ethnic minority, and his comedy has earned him successful tours in Europe and Asia.

Sold Out, Thursday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 20, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

