Multitalented comedian JR De Guzman sells out weekend of shows at LOL Comedy Club 

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Some creative types just aren’t satisfied working in one medium, and comedian JR De Guzman fits in that category.He started out as a music teacher — until he realized “that means teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers.” So, he escaped that hellish existence by taking the easy road … to being a stand-up comic?Naturally, De Guzman incorporated his musical skills into his comedy shows and eventually earned a 15-minute slot on Netflix’s. Since then, he’s also appeared on Comedy Central’s. In 2017 he released the albumon iTunes, where it quickly roared up the charts.Born in the Philippines and raised in LA, De Guzman pulls from his experiences as an immigrant and an ethnic minority, and his comedy has earned him successful tours in Europe and Asia.