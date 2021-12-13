Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 13, 2021 Food & Drink

New South San Antonio multi-sport complex Colt's Sports Park Bar to open Jan. 7 

The minds behind Brooster’s Backyard are set to open a massive 9-acre multi-sport complex Jan. 7, Live from the Southside reports.

The complex, dubbed Colt's Sports Park Bar, will host softball, sand volleyball, pickleball, badminton, horseshoes and cornhole as well as live music on a huge 30-by-30 foot stage.



In a video announcement posted to Facebook, Live from the Southside editor April Monterrosa and Brooster’s Backyard owner Norman Velez note that the new sports venue will hold a special preview event this Friday, Dec. 17 from 3-4 p.m.

The grand opening is set for Jan. 7.

Colt’s Sports Park Bar will offer a selection of beer, wine, hard seltzers and signature cocktails, as well as rotating mobile eateries in an adjacent food truck park.

The new sports venue is located at 11056 S State HWY 16, at the home of the original Colt 45 Sports Club.

