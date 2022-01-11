Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles set to open San Antonio stores 

  • Bojangles is set to open several stores in San Antonio in the coming years.
Fried chicken and biscuit chain Bojangles is stepping up its Lone Star State expansion, including its first San Antonio stores.

In June of 2021, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced its North Texas debut. Now, it's expanding further into Texas, planning 50 restaurants between the Austin, DFW, Houston and Alamo City markets in the coming years, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



Bojangles plans to open locations in Northeast San Antonio as part of that push, though it hasn't set a timeline, SABJ reports. The fried chicken giant currently operates in 14 states, and will open its first Texas stores in Plano, Allen and McKinney.

The first Bojangles location opened in 1977 in Charlotte. The chain serves up fried yardbird in numerous applications, including sandwiches, strips and salads.

