Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio 

Milt’s Pit BBQ is located in downtown Kyle, Texas.
, an award-winning barbecue spot in the Central Texas town of Kyle, will relocate to next month to San Antonio's quick-growing northeastern suburb of Live Oak.
The business shared the news on Facebook, saying it needed to relocate into larger digs.
“… We’ve known for a while that our space is small and we would need a bigger space to grow our business,” the post read. “After an exhaustive and fruitless search for a new location in Kyle, we expanded our search area and found a great spot just a few miles down I-35. We’ll be relocating our business to Live Oak ... and have some really exciting plans taking shape.”
The barbecue joint will move into space at 8000 Pat Booker Road, which formerly housed an Urban Bricks location, a representative for the business told the Current
. The new location will host a pit room on the patio as well as outdoor seating and a “pour your own” 10-tap beer wall.
The relocated restaurant's menu will differ from the original, but the representative said it will still specialize in traditional Texas barbecue and homemade sides.
Owner Greg Devonshire took the helm of Milt’s Pit BBQ in 2014, following the retirement of its original owners, Milt Thurkil and Bunny Walling, who started the restaurant in 2007, newsletter Community Impact reported
in 2018.
Milt’s award-winning meats include brisket, sausage, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and ribs, most of which boast a generous application of Devonshire’s homemade rubs.
