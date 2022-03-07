Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio 

By
click image Milt’s Pit BBQ is located in downtown Kyle, Texas. - FACEBOOK / MILT'S PIT BBQ
  • Facebook / MILT'S PIT BBQ
  • Milt’s Pit BBQ is located in downtown Kyle, Texas.
Milt’s Pit BBQ, an award-winning barbecue spot in the Central Texas town of Kyle, will relocate to next month to San Antonio's quick-growing northeastern suburb of Live Oak.

The business shared the news on Facebook, saying it needed to relocate into larger digs.



“… We’ve known for a while that our space is small and we would need a bigger space to grow our business,” the post read. “After an exhaustive and fruitless search for a new location in Kyle, we expanded our search area and found a great spot just a few miles down I-35. We’ll be relocating our business to Live Oak ... and have some really exciting plans taking shape.”


The barbecue joint will move into space at 8000 Pat Booker Road, which formerly housed an Urban Bricks location, a representative for the business told the Current. The new location will host a pit room on the patio as well as outdoor seating and a “pour your own” 10-tap beer wall.

The relocated restaurant's menu will differ from the original, but the representative said it will still specialize in traditional Texas barbecue and homemade sides.

Owner Greg Devonshire took the helm of Milt’s Pit BBQ in 2014, following the retirement of its original owners, Milt Thurkil and Bunny Walling, who started the restaurant in 2007, newsletter Community Impact reported in 2018.

Milt’s award-winning meats include brisket, sausage, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and ribs, most of which boast a generous application of Devonshire’s homemade rubs.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of Aztec Theatre, Smoke Skybar to open new spot on the San Antonio Riverwalk Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Trilogy Burger Bistro closes after two years in business Read More

  3. San Antonio's Fletcher's Hamburgers, one of first tenants at Pearl Bottling Department, is closing Read More

  4. San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg debuts spring menu with pork belly bites, brisket egg rolls and more Read More

  5. Rosella Coffee, Cool Crest Miniature Golf: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation