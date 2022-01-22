Raid on South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar's home linked to federal Azerbaijan investigation 

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks in 2020 at a downtown San Antonio press briefing.

This week's FBI raid on U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's Laredo home was conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation related to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, ABC News reports , citing "a source familiar with the matter."

ABC described the federal probe as a "wide-ranging" and related to a federal grand jury in Washington. While several U.S. businessmen are reportedly involved, it's unclear whether Cuellar is target for the grand jury, the source reportedly told ABC.

previously investigated by the FBI. That organization's president pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of soliciting help from Congress while representing Azerbaijan's wholly owned oil and gas company, according to the story.

