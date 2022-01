Relocated San Antonio ramen shop Kimura reopening Tuesday north of downtown 

click image Instagram / kimura_ramen

Local ramen shop Kimura will reopen at 5 Points Tuesday.

The new iteration of San Antonio ramen shop Kimura will reopen Tuesday in the space formerly occupied by defunct specialty-diets eatery 5 Points Local.Kimura's rebirth north of downtown comes days after celebrated SA chef Michael Sohocki shuttered the spot's original location in the city center. The restaurant shared the news in a late Monday Instagram post, saying its new location, 1017 N. Flores St., will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.The 5 Points Local building — recent host to pop-up concepts Motel Fried Chicken and J’Dub’s Burgers & Grub — will house not just Kimura but two other Sohocki concepts: a version of his pre-industrial revolution-inspired Restaurant Gwendolyn, also relocating from downtown, and Dash, a new bar that will occupy the structure's loft space.The relocated Kimura will offer ramen and Japanese specialties for dine-in and takeout.