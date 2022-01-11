Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 11, 2022

Relocated San Antonio ramen shop Kimura reopening Tuesday north of downtown 

click image Local ramen shop Kimura will reopen at 5 Points Tuesday. - INSTAGRAM / KIMURA_RAMEN
  • Instagram / kimura_ramen
  • Local ramen shop Kimura will reopen at 5 Points Tuesday.
The new iteration of San Antonio ramen shop Kimura will reopen Tuesday in the space formerly occupied by defunct specialty-diets eatery 5 Points Local.

Kimura's rebirth north of downtown comes days after celebrated SA chef Michael Sohocki shuttered the spot's original location in the city center. The restaurant shared the news in a late Monday Instagram post, saying its new location, 1017 N. Flores St., will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.



The 5 Points Local building — recent host to pop-up concepts Motel Fried Chicken and J’Dub’s Burgers & Grub — will house not just Kimura but two other Sohocki concepts: a version of his pre-industrial revolution-inspired Restaurant Gwendolyn, also relocating from downtown, and Dash, a new bar that will occupy the structure's loft space.

The relocated Kimura will offer ramen and Japanese specialties for dine-in and takeout.

