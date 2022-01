Remainder of touring Hamilton production's San Antonio dates postponed due to COVID-19 cases 

click to enlarge Joan Marcus

Hamilton started its run at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 5.

The touring Broadway production of, which was slated to run at the Majestic Theatre through January 16, has postponed the remainder of its scheduled performances.The production originally pushed back its January 7-9 shows on Friday due to "breakthrough positive COVID cases" in the touring company, according to local promoter Broadway in San Antonio . In a Monday update on its website , BSA said the remainder of the run has also been postponed.According to the promoter, ticket holders for the affected performances don't need to take any action at this time. They will receive an email with details once they become available.