San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings his bestselling (And Other Things) series to a close 

click to enlarge Larami Serrano

San Antonio author Shea Serrano’s Hip-Hop (And Other Things) will be released on October 26.

click to enlarge Twelve Books

Serrano’s latest book completes a trilogy that also included books on basketball and movies.

During the early ’90s, Shea Serrano searched for a genre of music that could satisfy his pre-teen predilections.At the time, his father was listening to a lot of classic rock, Tejano including La Tropa F and regional Mexican music such as Chalino Sánchez. His mother, originally from Michigan, was playing Motown around the house. Serrano had no problem with songs like “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “I’ll Be There,” but he didn’t dream of going on tour with the Jackson 5.“When you’re a kid, this thing happens where you want to separate yourself from whatever your parents are doing,” Serrano, 40, told the. “When I was becoming a teenager, I wanted to find music that I cared about. This was all coinciding around the time when rap was becoming a proper genre.”Serrano doesn’t recall which rapper or hip-hop outfit he first listened to — Tupac? Biggie? N.W.A.? — but he can pinpoint the moment he became captivated by the genre. We’ll get to details on that a little later.Fittingly, that beloved genre is subject thebestselling author and San Antonio native chose to write about as he ends one chapter of his literary career.Serrano’s newest book,, hits the market October 26. It’s the third book of a trilogy that started with the bestsellersin 2017 andin 2019. In Hip-Hop, Serrano ruminates on anything from Missy Elliot’s 1997 debut studio albumto the genre’s most perfect duos.During his recentinterview, Serrano talked about how his love for hip-hop started and which rappers he wanted to dress like as a kid. He also shared thoughts on his favorite rap albums of all time, the popularity of reggaeton and which rapper he hopes reads what he wrote about her in the book.I don’t remember the very first time that I heard rap, but I do remember the very first time I was in complete awe of it. I think everyone who likes rap has that moment. My moment was duringwhen Vanilla Ice showed up … and did that fucking rap song. It was like all the things I cared the most about happening all at once. A similar thing happened when MC Hammer did an Addams Family song (“Addams Groove”). I just thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I really like when different segments of pop culture fold over onto themselves.Yeah, it’s like — that’s fucking Michelangelo fighting the Foot Clan while Vanilla Ice raps about it in a night club. When you’re that age, it’s clearly the best movie that’s ever been made and he’s the best rapper of all time. That’s what you’re thinking.Oh, yeah. When we talked about doing a trilogy, I knew I wanted to end it with rap because it’s one of my favorite things to write about. There was no debate about it at all. When we signed the contract for the book deal, they didn’t even ask us what we were doing for the [third book]. They sort of told us we could do whatever we wanted for the third one.Once you start listening to it and reading the lyrics, it’s so interesting how [rappers] can tell you an entire story in very few words. As a writer, I can say that is impressive. I can’t do that. The book is something like 90,000 words and [a rapper] could probably tell you everything that’s in the book in three minutes.I wanted to do everything I saw on TV. At the very beginning, I wanted to break dance. We would watch, and we’d want to be like Turbo and Ozone and fucking breakdance too. Whatever the coolest people were wearing, that’s what we wanted to wear. I know there was definitely a period where I was trying to dress like Da Brat. Then when Kris Kross popped up, I wanted to wear my shit backwards too.Not really, because whenever I’m writing about something, I’m always writing in favor or in support of it. I do that without saying things are bad. Occasionally, it’ll happen where I’ll go, “This is Jay-Z’s best album” and somebody will disagree, but I’m never like, “This is Jay-Z’s worst album.” That sort of thing usually draws more conversation around it. I spent a big portion of my career as a music critic, but if an album came out that I didn’t like, I just didn’t write about it. If you write something about an album or an artist, you’ll have to spend several days of your life researching and absorbing. I figured early on that it wasn’t going to make me very happy if I had to do that with stuff I didn’t like.I would like Missy Elliot to read her chapter. That’s my favorite chapter in the book. She’s one of my five favorite rappers ever and [] is one of my five favorite albums ever. She was a very important figure in teenage Shea’s life. You need people like that in your life when you’re falling in love with a thing. It would be crazy to me if she read her chapter and said something about it.I don’t have that list available at this particular moment. I would need a solid three weeks to cut a list of 19 down to five. Well, there are three that are definitely in there, 100% certain – [Missy’s], UGK’sand DMX’sand) I definitely listen to more of it in my car than I did growing up, but only because I didn’t have a car in high school. Mainly, I would listen to it in my room on the radio. My dad had a stereo system with big speakers that he cared about, so he sort of passed that down to me.Absolutely. It’s only gotten bigger. This version now is not like the version in the 2000s when “Gasolina” came out and everyone said, “This is the best thing in the world,” and then immediately after, no one listened to it anymore. [Rappers] like J Balvin and Bad Bunny are like the most popular ones on Spotify. It’s so much fun to listen to and learn about. It’s a whole new world.I have no idea what comes next. It just seemed like a fun idea to do a trilogy. We could do this for fucking ever if we wanted to. All you have to do is plug in a word.. Three just felt like a good number. Hopefully, this new one will make the bestseller list, too.The Vegas line has the Spurs winning like 28 or 29 games. It’s terrifying to look at. I’m going to be ambitious and say we’re going to win 41 games, and then maybe we sneak into the playoffs. I just want to sneak in there and cause a little bit of trouble.