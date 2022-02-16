Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 16, 2022

San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B releases new ice cream flavor celebrating Texas teachers 

click image H-E-B's newest Creamy Creations flavor, Education Heroes. - INSTAGRAM / HEBEXCELLENCE
  • H-E-B's newest Creamy Creations flavor, Education Heroes.
Texas educators can soon indulge in a sweet treat made just for them. Beloved San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has christened its newest Creamy Creations ice cream flavor Education Heroes.

Scheduled to hit stores later this week, the icing-flavored ice cream includes chunks of cake and rainbow sprinkles. That's because it's meant to celebrate the 20th birthday of H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Awards, which "honor outstanding public school professionals and to thank them for their dedication and commitment.”



Making the frozen dessert even sweeter, a portion of proceeds will go to the nonprofit DonorsChoose, which enables individuals to donate directly to public-school classroom projects.

The limited-edition ice cream will be available in gallon and pint-sized tubs.

