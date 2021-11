San Antonio-based Whataburger opened a Kansas City location, and diners there are going batshit 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Whataburger

Whataburger opened a Kansas City location and Missourians are going batshit.

So many diners swarmed the grand opening of San Antonio-based Whataburger’s first Kansas City location that the Missouri Department of Transportation urged drivers to “plz use caution & be courteous.” MoDOT took to social media Monday to warn residents of the KC suburb of Lee’s Summit that long drive-thru lines were spilling into surrounding thoroughfares. Theshared Instagram photos of a line of dine-in customers that wrapped around the building.I mean, we know those South Texas-born burgers are craveable. But who'd predict they could become an actual safety hazard?Franchise partner KMO Burger — which includes KC Chiefs quarterback and Texas native Patrick Mahomes — plans to open 30 of the burger chain's locations across the Sunflower State, the Kansas City Star reports . Its eateries will stretch from Wichita to St. Josephs — for those of you with a knowledge of heartland geography.Fasten your seatbelts, Kansas, and ask for extra napkins.