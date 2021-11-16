Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021

San Antonio-based Whataburger opened a Kansas City location, and diners there are going batshit 

By
Whataburger opened a Kansas City location and Missourians are going batshit. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Photo Courtesy Whataburger
So many diners swarmed the grand opening of San Antonio-based Whataburger’s first Kansas City location that the Missouri Department of Transportation urged drivers to “plz use caution & be courteous.”

MoDOT took to social media Monday to warn residents of the KC suburb of Lee’s Summit that long drive-thru lines were spilling into surrounding thoroughfares. The Kansas City Star shared Instagram photos of a line of dine-in customers that wrapped around the building.



I mean, we know those South Texas-born burgers are craveable. But who'd predict they could become an actual safety hazard?

Franchise partner KMO Burger — which includes KC Chiefs quarterback and Texas native Patrick Mahomes — plans to open 30 of the burger chain's locations across the Sunflower State, the Kansas City Star reports. Its eateries will stretch from Wichita to St. Josephs — for those of you with a knowledge of heartland geography.

Fasten your seatbelts, Kansas, and ask for extra napkins.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

