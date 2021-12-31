Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 31, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio comedian Larry Garza picks his 11 favorite cancer jokes told at his roast and fundraiser 

By
click to enlarge Garza headlined his own living memorial-slash-roast at LOL Comedy Club on Dec. 29. - TODD LARSON
  • Todd Larson
  • Garza headlined his own living memorial-slash-roast at LOL Comedy Club on Dec. 29.
The Roast of Larry Garza turned out to be a success at the LOL Comedy Club Wednesday night — and, fortunately, the guest of honor survived all the insults without the aid of a defibrillator. With 23 comedians and non-comedians on the dais and an assortment of special guests, the jabs came faster than you could say “radical nephrectomy.”

Garza, the co-founder of the sketch comedy crew Comedia A Go-Go, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in 2016. He started dialysis treatment after doctors removed his last remaining kidney this past summer. Instead of a memorial, he chose to headline his own Comedy Central-style roast and fundraiser.

You can continue to help Garza fight the good fight by donating to him and his family via Venmo (@LarryGarza), CashApp ($LarryGarzaComedy) or by visiting their GoFundMe page.

Full disclosure: Larry and I became friends after I wrote a cover story on him five years ago. I participated in the roast.

If you didn’t make it out to the show or didn’t get a chance to livestream the event, you can see the roast in its entirety below. If you just want some of the highlights, here are the 11 best cancer jokes told at The Roast of Larry Garza — as chosen by none other than the roastee himself, Larry Garza.

Just a word of warning before you dive in: some of these jokes may push the boundaries of sensitive readers. Don’t say you weren’t cautioned.

11. “Larry reminds me of an android phone. He’s alive for two days, but then needs to be plugged into a wall or he’ll die.” — Raymond Orta

10. “Larry’s had cancer for so long, I can’t even use it as an excuse at work anymore.” — Christopher Breakell

9. “This is going to be a long night and, unfortunately, since we’re not doing this at Larry’s funeral, he’ll notice if we leave early.” — Regan Arevalos

8. “This has to be the fanciest super spreader I’ve ever been to. Does anyone else get the feeling Larry’s trying to take us with him?” Albert Vasquez

7. “Larry and I were on the road for a gig in Paris, Texas. Took nine hours because Larry had to piss every 45 minutes. I’d bet we’d make great time now.” — Javi Luna

6. “[Larry], you look like a Mexican crackhead. You look like you smoke ice but are also afraid of ICE.” Bralynn Bell

5. “There’s no intermission tonight. Since Larry doesn’t have to piss, I guess he thought none of us did either.” Susie Hamilton

4. “I saw [Larry] kill stages all over the nation. The only stage he couldn’t kill was Stage 4.” — Aaron Suarez

3. “[Larry’s] on a special diet that prevents him from eating avocados, potatoes, spinach, etc. But nowhere did I see your wife’s pussy.” — Tori Pool

2. “I don’t think we’ll see another Spurs championship in [Larry’s] lifetime. But there’s always next year.” Kiko Martinez

1. “Next time I talk to [Larry] will be through a Ouija board.” Joshua Cabaza

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more Read More

  2. NBA pushes back San Antonio-Miami game in 10th COVID-related postponement of the season Read More

  3. Touring production of Broadway hit Hamilton returns to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in January Read More

  4. San Antonio’s arts community reflects on the milestones of another challenging year Read More

  5. Comedian Ali Siddiq counts down to New Year's at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation