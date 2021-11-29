Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 29, 2021 Movies » TV

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio family wins $50,000 prize on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight 

By
click to enlarge John and Brenda Wilson's "Sweetest Christmas Memories" light display won in an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight. - ABC
  • ABC
  • John and Brenda Wilson's "Sweetest Christmas Memories" light display won in an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight.
A San Antonio family took home the $50,000 grand prize on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight for an elaborate Windcrest holiday display, MySA reports.

The reality competition series features Christmas light displays from all over the country. Each episode's victor receives a $50,000 prize and a lightbulb-shaped trophy.



John and Brenda Wilson won the Nov. 28 episode with their display themed on "Sweetest Christmas Memories." In addition to twinkling lights, their display featured a sleigh and a train that pumps out peppermint-scented steam, according to MySA.

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs on ABC on Sundays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream on Hulu.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More TV »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in TV

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Mi Familia: Encanto’s top-tier stars chat about superpowers, favorite tíos and family reputations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation