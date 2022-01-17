San Antonio holding these events Monday instead of in-person Martin Luther King Day March 

Instead, the march has gone virtual in the form of the film Dream: Rising Up for Justice, directed by the University of Texas at Austin Associate Dean Ya'Ke Smith, which is viewable on the city of San Antonio’s Facebook Page. The film pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader with new updates emphasizing the importance of voting rights and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within minority communities.
During Monday's holiday, San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Commission will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing site in partnership with Metro Health. The clinic will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis-Scott YMCA near Pittman-Sullivan Park.
In response to the ongoing “blood emergency,” declared by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the commission also will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pittman Sullivan Park. It's holding the drive in partnership with District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, the San Antonio Blood Bank and the Psi Alpha Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Residents are encouraged to post how they commemorate the life of Dr. King on social media with #MLKDAYSA, with the chance of being reposted on the MLK Commission Facebook page.
