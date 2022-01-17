Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 17, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio holding these events Monday instead of in-person Martin Luther King Day March 

By
click to enlarge Marchers carry a banner during the 2020 Martin Luther King Day March in San Antonio. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Marchers carry a banner during the 2020 Martin Luther King Day March in San Antonio.
San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day March, originally scheduled for Monday at Pittman-Sullivan Park, has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Instead, the march has gone virtual in the form of the film Dream: Rising Up for Justice, directed by the University of Texas at Austin Associate Dean Ya'Ke Smith, which is viewable on the city of San Antonio’s Facebook Page. The film pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader with new updates emphasizing the importance of voting rights and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within minority communities.

During Monday's holiday, San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Commission will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing site in partnership with Metro Health.  The clinic will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis-Scott YMCA near Pittman-Sullivan Park.

In response to the ongoing “blood emergency,” declared by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the commission also will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pittman Sullivan Park. It's holding the drive in partnership with District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, the San Antonio Blood Bank and the Psi Alpha Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Residents are encouraged to post how they commemorate the life of Dr. King on social media with #MLKDAYSA, with the chance of being reposted on the MLK Commission Facebook page.

Location Details Pittman Sullivan Community Garden
Dakota and Palmetto
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines  Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TikTok of alleged San Antonio sorority member verbally assaulting Whataburger staff goes viral Read More

  2. New Braunfels Buc-ee's being dethroned as 'largest gas station in the world,' inspiring TikTok tribute Read More

  3. Texas judge opens door for widespread constitutional challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative Read More

  4. With hundreds of nurses out sick, San Antonio lawmakers of both parties ask for governor’s help staffing hospitals Read More

  5. Abbott inaccurate on pot laws, Austin mural defaced: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation