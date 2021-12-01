Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 03, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio is the fourth-worst U.S. city for mental health, according to new study 

By
click image New research shows San Antonio is the fourth worst city in the U.S. for mental health. - PEXELS / ALEX GREEN
  • Pexels / Alex Green
  • New research shows San Antonio is the fourth worst city in the U.S. for mental health.
Grab your emotional support buñuelo for this news, San Antonio. It ain’t pretty.

The past 14 months have been a mental health shitshow pretty much everywhere, but a new study names San Antonio as the fourth-worst city in the U.S. for mental health care and maintenance.



Emotional support animal advocacy site CertaPet analyzed the 50 most populous U.S. cities to find out which are “best” for mental health treatment, weighing factors such as therapy session rates by state, number of residents per mental health provider by county and total prescription charges by state.

Turns out, San Antonio isn't alone among Texas metros near the bottom of the list. The site placed Dallas, Houston and Austin at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 9, respectively, on its list of worst places for mental health.

According to the data, Texans spend more than $23 trillion annually on prescription medication, but the state only has middling mandatory treatment laws. Further, the Lone Star State has a shameful track record of incarcerating nearly eight individuals with severe mental illness for each one it hospitalizes.

If there's any comfort(?) here, maybe it's that SA isn’t suffering alone.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As CPS Energy seeks rate hike, new report shows top execs spent big on steak dinners, chauffeurs Read More

  2. In latest tantrum, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy wants to shut down government over vaccine rules Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Conspiring with medical doctor-turned-Trump sphincter snorkler Ronny Jackson Read More

  4. Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy Read More

  5. Despite lack of teeth in new Texas power grid rules, Abbott says he'll 'guarantee' no failures this winter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation