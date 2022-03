San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot 

San Antonio ISD | Facebook

San Antonio Independent School District will host a 'critical needs' job fair on March 26 as the national teacher shortage continues.

Bilingual certified teachers



High school math and science teachers



K-12 special education teachers



Fine arts instructors, including orchestra, mariachi and choir



Librarians



Counselors



School nurses

The San Antonio Independent School District will host a "critical needs job fair" on Saturday, March 26 as the national teacher shortage causes mayhem in districts across the country.Unlike prior SAISD job fairs, this event, held at the Alamo Convocation Center, is open only to jobseekers with certifications. Those who are bilingual or certified to teach special education, math, science and other critical subjects will have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.SAISD listed the following job openings:Those interested in attending the in-person event should RSVP online . COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, and masks are required.