December 06, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio Korean fusion food truck Bull Gogi Boys closed for remainder of 2021 

San Antonio's Bull Gogi Boys announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the year.
  • San Antonio's Bull Gogi Boys announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the year.
Korean-inspired food truck Bull Gogi Boys has stopped serving for the rest of the year, according to a social media post. But don't fret, fusion lovers — the San Antonio truck will return in 2022, its operators added.

The Friday Facebook post cited “business as well as personal” reasons for the closure.



The truck, voted the third-best Korean Restaurant in 2020 by Current readers, has been doling out bulgogi bowls, Korean tacos and crispy yaki mandu dumplings since fall 2018. Bulgogi, the truck’s namesake dish, includes thin, marinated slices of beef or pork grilled on a barbecue or on a stove-top griddle.

Bull Gogi Boys' post didn't say when to look for the truck again next year. The Current reached out for comment but hasn't yet received a response.

