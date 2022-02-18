San Antonio Parks Foundation's Fest of Tails celebrates kite-flying and pet pooches this March 

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Parks Foundation

The Fest of Tails features a variety of kite flying activities.

The midday Pooch Parade will be followed by competition judging for the dog costume contest.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation's Fest of Tails is returning for its 15th annual iteration on Saturday, March 12.After last being held in October 2021 due to a pandemic-forced rescheduling, the event is returning to its traditional March timeline this year.The outdoor, all-ages kite festival and dog fair will be held at McAllister Park near the dog park and pump track. The gathering will feature kite demonstrations and family kite flying, as well as live entertainment and a variety of food and vendors.Dog owners can sign up for the popular Pooch Parade and Costume Contest presented by H-E-B. Pooch Parade participants will be in the running for Best Dressed Dog, Most Resembles Owner and Best In Show, with separate youth divisions (13 and under) for each competition. The parade will commence at 12:30 p.m. with contest judging immediately after.To honor its 15th anniversary, Fest of Tails is debuting the "Tour de Tails," a bicycle ride along the Salado Creek Greenway that ends at the festival in McAllister Park. Riders can choose a 3 mile or a 10 mile route, starting from either the Lady Bird Johnson Trailhead or the Hardberger Trailhead. Groups led by SATX Social Ride volunteers will leave each hour from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Those who want to keep the fun going after festivities wind down at the park can head to the nearby Hops & Hounds (13838 Jones Maltsberger Road) from 4-7 p.m. for the Official Fest of Tails Yappy Hour presented by Texas Public Radio and the Parks Foundation.