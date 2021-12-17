San Antonio TV personality David Elder’s Tex's Hot Chicken having soft opening this weekend 

click image
Local TV personality David Elder’s fiery concept Tex's Hot Chicken opens this weekend in nearby Boerne.
Spice-loving San Antonians can sink their teeth into local TV personality David Elder’s fiery concept Tex's Hot Chicken this weekend in nearby Boerne.
The mobile outfit posted soft opening hours to its social media pages late Thursday, noting that the truck would serve up a limited selection of menu items Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until the eats run out.
Locals may associate Elder with his weekend show Texas Eats
on KSAT, but the California native has also teamed up with area restaurateur Cary Hamer for the hot chicken concept, which was first teased this spring
.
David Elder and restaurateur Cary Hamer have opened Tex's Hot Chicken.
The mobile eatery's namesake Big Tex sandwich features a marinated chicken breast that's hand-breaded and deep-fried before being slapped on a brioche bun and slathered in special sauce. The yardbird is then topped with house-made southern coleslaw and bread-and-butter pickles.
For those who just can't get enough burn, Tex's offers an option of dunking the breast in hot oil after it's been deep fried.
For this weekend's soft opening, Tex’s will be parked outside Infernos Wood-Fired Oven & Spirits at 1198 Gruene Road.
